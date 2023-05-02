When the stars aren’t enough. Rangers fail and report after elimination: It’s really embarrassing

Although Gerard Gallant’s men were only behind their long-time rival in the regular season, they entered the attractive and expected series as slight favourites.

The experience with the key phase of the season clearly spoke in their favor. After all, they were opposed by a team full of young talents led by Jack Hughes, whose best years are still ahead of him.

At the start of the series, the Rangers dominated. In the first two games on the ice, they dominated the opponents by a score of 5:1, shining especially in power plays. Apparently few doubted their course of action at that moment.

But there was an unexpected collapse, which the players had a hard time biting. “I don’t know what to say about that. We missed a huge opportunity. It’s pathetic, really embarrassing,” defenseman K’Andre Miller shook his head.

He did not hide his annoyance, as if he refused to believe the early elimination: “Who knows if I will ever play in a better team again. Look in the cabin, one big name next to another.’

The team from New York armed themselves really honestly for the playoffs. In Kane and Tarasenko, he got two proven long-term hockey players and capable leaders who already know how to reach the top from the past.

Add to that a strong core around Adam Fox, Artěmij Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and goalkeeper Igor Šestorkin, who performed fantastically in last year’s playoffs.

Many would have thought that such a balanced team should keep the 2-0 lead in the series. But the Rangers fell out of favor. And they didn’t know what to do with the predatory, hungry and gradually improving Devils.

Akira Schmid, the surprising hero of the series, who replaced the Czech goalkeeper Vítek Vaněček between the three posts after the second game, took care of them.

Akira Schmid picked up a shutout in the seventh game.

The Swiss, who was only twenty-two years old, also shone in the seventh battle. He picked up zero and made thirty-one saves. “The guys blocked a lot of shots, they helped me a lot. We gave a great performance,” he smiled in an interview with overseas journalists.

“He held us unbelievably, he was great,” praised the talented youngster Ondřej Palát, who played a key role in the leading and decisive goal of the match.

In a weakened state, he disarmed Kreider, elegantly got rid of Fox and handed the puck to Michael McLeod, who beat Šťorkin with a brilliant backhand maneuver. The visitors never recovered from the hard blow.

Slovakian striker Tomáš Tatar made it 2-0, in the end Erik Haula and Jesper Bratt scored within two minutes and fifteen seconds. The Devils advanced to the second round for the first time since 2012, facing Carolina.

“When you don’t score in such an important game, you can’t think about winning. That’s just the way it is,” Gallant sighed, regretting the three missed power-ups in the first period.

“You always have the same feelings after being knocked out. You have no idea how many chances to succeed will come. Especially in the NHL, where the competition is huge and the future uncertain,” added captain Jacob Trouba.

He took responsibility. Other movers did the same. Rightfully so, they didn’t manage the key moments of the series. Kreider was on the ice for all four conceded goals in the seventh duel, Zibanejad recorded +/- three negative points in the statistics.

Don’t expect significant changes in the staff. Apparently, the management of the organization does not plan to extend the cooperation with Kane and Tarasenko, but it has signed long-term contracts with the other supports.

In addition to experience, he also has a lot of talent. Alexis Lafrenière, Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil, who could strengthen the Czech national team at the world championship, are improving every year.

Rangers will continue to attack the top ranks next season. But they will regret the defeat against the Devils for a long time.