Home » when the two derbies are played. Dates and times
Sports

when the two derbies are played. Dates and times

by admin
when the two derbies are played. Dates and times

The editorial staff Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 10:54 pm

ROMA – An Italian team will certainly be the protagonist in the final Champions League. An extraordinary result that is due to companies of Milan and Interentered the top four in Europe overcoming Napoli and Benfica respectively in the quarter-finals (with Real Madrid e Manchester City which they eliminated instead Chelsea and Bayern Monaco and will face each other in the other semifinal).

The dates of the semifinals

As for the Milan derby, they will be Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri to play the first round “at home” at San Siro and then “visit” the Simone Inzaghi’s nerazzurri (still at the ‘Meazza’) seven days later. The first leg semi-finals are scheduled at 21 Tuesday 9 May (Real Madrid-Manchester City) e Wednesday 10 May (Milan-Inter), while the return games are scheduled for the following week, at 21.00 Tuesday 16 May (Inter-Milan) e Wednesday 17 May (Manchester City-Real Madrid).

Regulation and date of the final

To remember that the away goals rule was abolished at the start of the 2021/22 season: the tied matches will continue in extra time and on penalties regardless of the overall result. There is at stake pass for the final which will take place on June 10, 2023 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbultheater of history Liverpool’s comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 final.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose how

Subscribe to the digital edition of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, comments, columns, rankings, tables, formations, previews.

Always with you, as you want

See also  Real Madrid-Inter: the precedents. It has always gone badly for the Nerazzurri

You may also like

Ma Long and Chen Meng advanced to the...

Maignan is more than his saves — Sportellate.it

The speed skating competitions of the 2026 Olympic...

Yoga and its benefits for muscles and for...

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Chinese team wins 3...

Climbing: local aces ready to take off

Memphis impacts the series with the Lakers without...

Juve Napoli, fans in the corner after the...

National football team warms up in June_Zhejiang Online

Laurent Berger says he is opposed to any...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy