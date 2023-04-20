when the two derbies are played. Dates and times

ROMA – An Italian team will certainly be the protagonist in the final Champions League. An extraordinary result that is due to companies of Milan and Interentered the top four in Europe overcoming Napoli and Benfica respectively in the quarter-finals (with Real Madrid e Manchester City which they eliminated instead Chelsea and Bayern Monaco and will face each other in the other semifinal).

Inter go through: it will be the semi-final of the Champions League against Milan. The ironies on social media

The dates of the semifinals

As for the Milan derby, they will be Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri to play the first round “at home” at San Siro and then “visit” the Simone Inzaghi’s nerazzurri (still at the ‘Meazza’) seven days later. The first leg semi-finals are scheduled at 21 Tuesday 9 May (Real Madrid-Manchester City) e Wednesday 10 May (Milan-Inter), while the return games are scheduled for the following week, at 21.00 Tuesday 16 May (Inter-Milan) e Wednesday 17 May (Manchester City-Real Madrid).

Naples out of the Champions League: unleashed social networks

Regulation and date of the final

To remember that the away goals rule was abolished at the start of the 2021/22 season: the tied matches will continue in extra time and on penalties regardless of the overall result. There is at stake pass for the final which will take place on June 10, 2023 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbultheater of history Liverpool’s comeback against AC Milan in the 2005 final.





