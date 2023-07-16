When vehicles disrupt the race on the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) had reason to be frustrated on Saturday, on the climb to the Col de Joux Plane on the occasion of the 14th stage of the Tour de France. As he attacked a few hectometres from the top, the Slovenian had to cut his effort, hampered by two motorcycles which were too close to the riders. A racing incident involving vehicles that has precedents on the Grande Boucle.

2022: Bauer and Eekhoff hit back-to-back

During the 18th stage of the Tour de France 2022, Jack Bauer (BikeExchange) and Nils Eekhoff (Team DSM) were bothered by two different motorcycles on the same descent. The New Zealander crashed into the back of a UAE car which braked hard, pinned down by a motorbike which prevented him from avoiding the vehicle.

A few meters in front of him, the Dutchman hit a motorcycle, also ending up on the ground. More fear than harm for the two riders, who were able to leave and will finish the Tour a few days later (Eekhoff 118th, Bauer 121st).

2016: Froome forced to continue on foot

Perhaps the most significant fall of recent years on the Tour, due to the incredible scene that ensued. During the 12th stage of the 2016 Tour, Christopher Froome (Sky) attacked on Mont Ventoux and found himself leading the race with Richie Porte (BMC) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo). A few hectometres from the summit, the three riders hit the motorcycle in front of them, blocked by the crowd which invaded the road.

If Porte and Mollema immediately set off again, Froome can no longer ride after breaking his bike and starts running uphill so as not to waste time, providing the audience with a surreal scene.

Christopher Froome forced to continue the ascent of Mont Ventoux on foot. (S. Mantey/The Team)

An incident which, after the decision of the jury, will have no consequence on the general classification. The Briton, having thus kept his yellow jersey, will win the Tour de France for the third time a few days later.

2015: Fuglsang says goodbye to stage victory

Spectacular fall during the 17th stage of the Tour de France 2015. In the ascent of Glandon, Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) was hit by a motorcycle while he was in the leading group and was playing for the stage victory. Furious, the Dane had to let go of Romain Bardet, future winner, who escaped a few moments after the incident.

The motorcycle responsible for the fall could have knocked down another rider, passing very close to Canadian Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) just before hitting Fuglsang.

2011: Flecha and Hoogerland sent to a field

Another very violent crash during the 9th stage of the Tour de France 2011. 35 km from the finish, Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) were knocked down by a following car trying to overtake them.

The Spaniard, hit directly by the vehicle, embarked the Dutchman in his fall, which ended in a field after having fallen over barbed wire. Shaken, the two men were able to leave and finish the stage, of which they were elected combatants of the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

