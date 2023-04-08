Original title: When you are weak, you are weak. Zhan Mei is only 10 of 31. The prospect of the Lakers playoffs is not optimistic

On April 8th, Beijing time, the Lakers ushered in the Suns, which had already secured their place in the playoffs, at home. The Suns waited for work and rested Paul, Booker, Durant, Ayton and other main players. I thought it would be an easy time for the Lakers. It is good to win, but the Suns’ rest has punctured the Lakers’ recent 7 wins and 3 losses at the end of the season, exposing the problems of the Zijin team system.

The recent performance of the Lakers is gratifying to the fans, and they have also played solid performances at many critical moments to allow the team to enter the playoffs. If they can make it to the playoffs, then the Lakers may be an enemy that no team wants to face, because James And the existence of Davis makes this team seem to be able to split 50-50 with anyone.

However, the Lakers can open 50-50 with strong teams, but they seem to be able to open 50-50 with weak teams.

While winning key games this season, the Lakers also lost a lot of games that they shouldn’t have lost, some of which were weak teams that were in a bad state. If the Lakers can win as steadily as other strong teams Weaker teams may also be able to wait for work today like other strong teams, instead of struggling for a playoff spot.

The game against the remnant Suns brought this problem to the surface again. Although the Lakers still won in the end, the Suns used Payne and Clegg, who usually played as substitutes, as the core of the team, and raised the usual marginal players to the top. Rotation, but it can also be on par with the Lakers. This matter is really worth a wake-up call for the Lakers.

In the game, it can be found that the Suns can limit Davis and James through teamwork and pinching, and achieve a strong opponent with a weak opponent, because they rely too much on the dual-core personal ability to cover the bottom, so when the Lakers pour the ball on James and Davis When they expect them to use “violence” to solve problems, they will easily fall into the siege of the enemy and fall into the trap of fighting alone.

Just like in this game, the Suns pinched Davis in the paint, making him 4-for-12 inefficient and making low-level walking errors; and the Suns’ defensive strategy against James was even more effective. The old emperor scored 19-for-19 6. He was blocked frequently on the offensive end, and even made 5 turnovers.

Against strong teams, this method can give the weaker Lakers a chance; but against opponents weaker than themselves, what the Lakers need is how to suppress the effect, not 50-50.

The Lakers’ style of play in the second half of the season determines that they can only play “tough battles” and are not good at beating opponents. The Lakers rely too much on the impact of a single player on the basket, whether it is a direct end or making free throws, this is their main means of creating points on the offensive end. Or, use Zhan Mei’s personal ability to overwhelm opponents, and now another ball-holding core Reeves’ organization and strong attack to complete the score.

They lack the routines that can take away opponents in one wave, and they lack the routines that can take away opponents in a stable wave every game. It is also because they do not have such a stable and efficient offensive starting style, so they often fall into hard battles in this kind of games that seem to be able to easily defeat their opponents.

With the Warriors beating the Kings, the Lakers will play in the playoffs, and the Pelicans, Timberwolves, and Thunder, especially teams like the Thunder that are good at confronting opponents, may become the Lakers’ pain… The Lakers must find a way to suppress The opponent’s offensive routine, otherwise the road to the playoffs will not be easy.

