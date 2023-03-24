Michele Vitali analyzes the moment at UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia for the Gazzetta di Reggio: «It’s normal that when you lose you get angry, you just get pissed, so to speak. We are the first to be frustrated and disappointed when we fail to achieve the result we seek. When you win everything is easier, but that doesn’t stop us, it’s not like we’re still on the couch now, nice and calm. Since last Monday, after the match with Trieste, we immediately started working in view of the challenge with Venice, we know that we still have to conquer everything».