«You always lack what you have: to live», is one of the opening words of the latest collection in verse by Gian Mario Villalta, “Where are the years” (Garzanti, 204 pages, 18 euros).

So it is a paradoxical thought: the lack of what one has, one of the poetic starts of this last book. Villalta, however, has from him a sort of conceptual concreteness, a code of poetics that compares evident oxymorons, starting with the most natural: that between body and mind.

After all, it has always been the heart of the problem, precisely that presence / absence that inhabits us, inhabits our identity, our life, the world and the years themselves.

The Friulian author, already winner of the Viareggio Prize, has often defined existence by contrast and subtraction. Just think of his previous titles, from “Seeing in the dark” to “Vanity of the mind”, rather sharp contrasts, which is why even here, in fact, it seems almost natural that what we lack is what there is.

Or that we delude ourselves there is, so much so that we are reminded of certain Capronian contradictions: “I went back there, where I had never been,” wrote the poet from Livorno. Even the “years” of Villalta give us back a paradoxical path, which starts from the same title: where are the years.

Even if there is no question mark, the author traces a path in which it is impossible not to ask ourselves where, in fact, the years are, in what place have we lived? How? And was it all true? What is left? And then: how can we define ourselves if the years, precisely: “They go through sleep in secret without ever reaching you”?

The question is recurring, sometimes said more frontally with a question that denounces the drift of the self (who are you? It is the recurring invocation, expressed in Italian, dialect or with foreignisms) and consequently the search for that Montalian passage that gives meaning to exist.

Villalta’s opportunities are memory and writing. A memory, mind you, that crosses the inevitable multiplicity of feeling, which is never identical to itself (the “tattoos”, that is the memories that are imprinted on our adolescent skin are very different from those of adulthood), therefore it is clear that our ego is an inevitable we, in short, our ego can only be the sum of our metamorphoses over time.

And then there is writing, of course, capable of giving a sort of solidity to the ambiguous perception of identity: “you / it becomes you who write it”. In between are the geographies of time and landscape. In between there is also our dealing with death and with Nature, which on closer inspection are – in Leopardi’s way – the same thing: “Nature, what do you want me to die, that everything / is extinguished” perfectly rational thought, but incomprehensible to the human.

The author, however, does not retreat, raises the conceptual rod, because even the human is overwhelmed by a more elaborate idea of ​​purpose, capable, by reversing the equation, of self-destructing and therefore destroying Nature itself.

Yet here, with respect to the past work, some uncertainties seem to be smoothed out. Or it is only the most audacious awareness of this “inhuman human nature”, in direct line with Andrea Zanzotto, of which Villalta is one of the most authoritative experts. Both denounce the destruction of the landscape which is also the destruction of a language.

If from there it happened (also) through the television crystallizations, of which “Superimpressions” is the evocative title, on this side it is the «typing: the virtual / universe of powerful egos».

“Where are the years” thus elaborates a very personal voice on identity, writing, memory, distance and fusion between nature and culture, up to an answer to that Zanzottian text which, despite the denunciation of decay, is far from the threat of poetic nihilism , from the total loss of hope.

«Nature that could have name and names», wrote the Venetian master, echoed by «Another last call» of the Friulian poet, an extreme call, in the midst of the collapse. But only the fact of calling, of “naming” allows – for how long? – that the world / the I: “is”.