Where does homophobia in football come from? Understand in three minutes

Homophobic remarks by Messin midfielder Kévin N’Doram on August 18 provoked outrage and may earn him sanctions. Angry after a failed start to the match against Olympique de Marseille, he declared at the break, at the microphone of Prime Video, that the players of his team were playing “like fagots”. He apologized for it the same evening, explaining that he had spoken under the influence of irritation. The damage was done, however, and could, moreover, cost him a suspension for several games.

Whether it is because of the words spoken by players or the songs of supporters, the problem of homophobia is still prevalent in the world of football. It also regularly leads to game interruptions. This was the case on August 24, 2019, during the Ligue 1 Brest-Reims match, or, more recently, on January 15, 2023, during the Montpellier-Nantes match. Football has not, it seems, solved its problem of homophobia. For what ? Where does this phenomenon have its roots? To answer this, in this video, we interview Philippe Liotard, sports sociologist.

If you want to know more about the subject, we invite you to read the interview below.

Amir Boulal and Melody Da Fonseca

