where Hojlund and Asensio go

The football season is drawing to a close, with the final verdicts to be handed out and the cups to be awarded. After that it will be full time transfer market. The Italian clubs will certainly be protagonists, but competing with foreign and wealthier clubs will be complicated.

⚪⚫ Juventus, Vlahovic towards Bayern Monaco

The Juventus will have to figure out what the future of Dusan Vlahovic, disappointing this season and no longer so sure of staying in Turin. In the last few weeks the Bavaria Monaco, looking for a striker who can guarantee the future of the Bavarian attack. Juventus asks about 80-90 million euros to sell the Serbian, a figure which would then be partially invested in a replacement. The identified footballer would be Rasmus Hojlund dell’Atalantawhich however is highly appreciated in Italy and in Europe.

🔵 For Naples and Juventus, Hojlund fades, strong interest from Manchester United

Another club interested in the Danish striker is the Napoliwho thinks about it in case of sale of Victor Osimhen. Yet for both Serie A teams there could be a joke around the corner: Manchester United has in fact moved on Hojlund.

The Red Devils are looking for a striker, but the priority runs leading to Harry Kane e Colonel Muani are increasingly complicated to pursue. So Ten Hag – reported the English media – he would have indicated the Atalanta striker as the next striker.

News that could freeze Juventus e Napoli which, however, it should be remembered, the center forwards of the future already have them at home: Vlahovic e Osimhen they are two of the strongest center forwards in the world at the moment, albeit returning from seasons with opposite performance.

🔴⚫ Mockery Milan, Asensio prefers PSG

And speaking of jokes, a dream for the Milan. The Rossoneri are looking for a striker who can strengthen the right wing and the name identified in recent weeks was that of Marco Asensioclass of ’96 out of Real Madrid. Asensio will free himself from the Blancos in a month, having chosen not to renew his expiring contract. AC Milan are keenly interested, but another club has taken to the running by wiping out the competition: the PSG.

Asensio – reports the Iberian newspaper AS – would be ready to sign a four or five season contract with the French champions. Despite repeated European failures the PSG still not losing appeal.