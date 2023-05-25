Where is the next stop? Irving: Don’t rush to make a decision and stop paying attention to those rumors – yqqlm

Original title: Where is the next stop? Irving: Don’t rush to make a decision and stop paying attention to those rumors

Beijing time on May 25th, according to reports from the US media, Kyrie Irving conducted a live broadcast on social media today, during which he talked about rumors about the future.

Irving will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, so where will his next stop be? There have been many rumors about Irving recently, including that he will renew his contract with the Mavericks with a maximum salary, or cut his salary to go to the Lakers, etc.

In this regard, Irving responded: “I will become a free agent this summer, but I am not in a hurry to make a decision. When those media mention my name and discuss the team I may join, I respectfully request you (fans) ), can you stop paying attention to these.”

While playing for the Nets, Irving was controversial for refusing to be vaccinated and Jewish-related incidents.

Talking about his negative reports, Owen said: “Many people hijacked my name. There are many stories about my past that are not true, and I am confident (in the future) to tell the truth.”

The 31-year-old Irving was traded by the Nets to the Mavericks in February this year. After arriving in Dallas, Irving didn’t seem to have great chemistry with Luka Doncic. In this context, the Mavericks missed the playoffs this season.

Irving played 20 games for the Mavericks this season, averaging 38.2 minutes per game, handing over 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals.

