where the Russians advance and civilians do not want to flee – breaking latest news

KUPIANSK — It rains, intense downpours, which reduce visibility to a few meters and with the water comes lightning. A problem for soldiers and civilians: it becomes difficult to distinguish the rumble of bombs from that of thunder. When in doubt, the few remaining inhabitants prefer to stay in their houses with plywood on the windows and cellars organized as shelters. But the summer storm is not the reason for their choice not to evacuate.

As of Thursday the Ukrainian government is calling on people to leave to prevent the trickle of civilian casualties under the growing threat of Russian artillery. “The truth is that nobody here intends to leave. Those who wanted to have already done it for months. The elderly, the poor, the infirm and those who see the Russians not as occupiers but as liberators remain», says Alina, who is 40 years old, has four children and has decided to stay. His small café-bar in the center is equipped to provide hot meals to volunteers who have come to help the evacuation and to soldiers, who come into the city from the front lines to stock up on supplies and grab something hot before returning to the trenches.

– The front

We have come from Kharkiv to the urban area of ​​Kupiansk after it emerged that the evacuation call is aimed at about 12,000 people from the eastern districts of the town and from 37 villages in the region now directly threatened by the advancing Russians. The story is now old, but at the same time it condenses aspects directly related to the latest developments on the battlefields.

Kupiansk was already occupied by Russian troops in early March 2022 and liberated by the Ukrainians in mid-September. “It was then that we found out which side our neighbors were on. People were forced to choose: more than half of the 25,000 inhabitants went to Russia, or in any case to the areas of Donbass dominated by the Russian army. The rest evacuated to the western regions under Ukrainian control. A certain number of the latter only returned after the liberation, mingling with the pro-Russians who remained. Today the situation remains very confused,” says Alina.

The topicality of the story is due to the fact that the Russian commands are concentrating on this sector to break through the front line and force the Ukrainians to divert troops and vehicles from their counter-offensive, which has been trying to advance towards the sea since mid-June of Azov and the Crimea from the southern sector of Zaporizhzia. “The enemies attack every day, our front lines are barely holding on,” a soldier hurriedly admits at the entrance to the barge bridge over the Oskil, the river that separates the western and eastern parts of Kupiansk. The shores are devastated by rocket craters, there is no building without major damage.

But not even here did the people sent by the government to facilitate the evacuation find people to help. «They prefer to sign the release in which they assume responsibility for the choice to stay. Yesterday evening someone had asked for help, but only to repair their homes from the fresh damage caused by the Grad missiles», says one of them who arrived by ambulance. Last night a woman, 62-year-old Natalia Sadovskaia, was killed and her husband Youri injured in their home in a small village nearby. Their colleagues evacuated the man to the Kharkiv emergency room.

However, their neighbors don’t want to leave today either. The soldiers who guard the hospital are not hiding the seriousness of the situation. “The Russians have learned to use drones. At the beginning of the war they had very few, now they’ve started building the Iranian ones and they fly dozens of them a day. They copied from us and they have three types: those for observing the territory, drones capable of dropping bombs and suicide ones,” says Max, a 33-year-old officer showing photos of some colleagues burned over large parts of their bodies after a Lancet drone bombing.

This hospital has also been targeted on several occasions: it used to have over 300 beds, now it is used only as an emergency room. Two days ago he had treated a hundred wounded civilians and soldiers, this morning about ten. But the Russian front lines are ahead, six kilometers from the center of Kupiansk, which means that the whole area is within range of their artillery and heavy mortars. Max adds: “We don’t trust anyone. The pro-Russian agents reveal our movements to their artillery. We have noticed that, as soon as more than two or three ambulances gather here, the cannon fire arrives very precisely to kill the wounded ».

