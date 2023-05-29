where to go for holidays or weekends

To go camping in Lombardy there are more possibilities than you think. And how many Lombards above all believe, used as they are, for holidays, not only to exotic destinations but also to take the motorways towards the South, or Europe beyond the Alps. And instead between lakes, rivers, mountains and areas natural there is no shortage of campsites in Lombardy, and with them the possibility of spending a holiday in naturedoing sports and outdoor activities (perhaps combined with some cultural or food and wine visits).

So let’s see where the campsites are in Lombardy, dividing them by:

Camping in Lombardy at the lake

Think of a camping in Lombardy at the lake and Garda immediately comes to mind, and in fact the Brescia side of Lake Garda is full not only of campsites but also of opportunities for a holiday, from the more classic sporting activities to cultural visits. From Sirmione, at the base of Lake Garda, and up to Limone sul Garda, on the border with Trentino and Upper Garda, there are many places, and many structures, where to go with a tent or camper (or maybe even book a bungalow or cottage).Desenzano, Gardone Riviera, Toscolano Maderno, Salò, Manerba del Garda (10th Borgo Felice in Italy, with 12 kilometers of beaches) are just the most famous of the many towns where you can find a campsite on the western shore of Lake Garda ( a good list to start with is on the InLombardia website). From one or the other it is a moment to take the Garda cycle path, one of the most beautiful bike routes in Europe. But camping by the lake in Lombardy does not only mean Garda.

Not far away is the Lake of Idro, still in the province of Brescia on the border with Trentino, with some excellent campsites both to the north and south, a perfect base for sports both in the water (you can swim all summer long, but also surfing, sailing, canoeing and SUP) and outside, with excursions, climbing and bike rides on the cycle paths of the Brescian Resilient Valleys. And even more there is the Lake Iseo, with many campsites between Paratico and Sarnico, on the southern coast, but also excellent accommodation going up the two shores up to Costa Volpino. And here too, in terms of cycling and walking routes and the possibility of doing water sports, there is no shortage of opportunities, perhaps even moving to the nearby lago d’Andineor to go hiking (a good selection on the VisitLakeIseo website).

And that’s not all because in Lombardy there is also the Lake Como, loved above all by foreigners: most of the campsites are located in the northern end, at the entrance to Valtellina and Valchiavenna, ideal not only for the classic water activities such as sailing or windsurfing and kitesurfing but also for escaping on the trails of the nearby valleys, such as Val Masino or Val Codera. But for a weekend or a short holiday in nature after months of lockdown and restrictions there are also many campsites in the Lecco branch, on the tip of Bellagio or on the Como shoreclose to the mountains that separate Lombardy from Switzerland.

Mountain campsites in Lombardy

The Lombards are the first to not think about it but there are many mountain campsites in Lombardy, and many closer than you might think, perfect for a weekend in a tent looking at the stars as in a micro-adventure. After all, Lombardy is crowned to the north by the Alps and there is no shortage of campsites right at the foot of the most beautiful alpine routes: a Livigno for example there are a couple perfect for lovers of excursions but also of bike parks (from Carosello 3000 to Mottolino) and one right on the road towards the Forcola pass and Switzerland. Same speech for Bormiol’Open itl’Adamello and the Presanella, on the edge of the Adamello – Brenta natural park and at the entrance to the Tonale pass. But precisely mountain campsites are not lacking even in the Pre-Alpsboth Lecco (for example in Valsassina, perfect for exploring the Grigne or Resegone) and those of Bergamo, in Val Brembana as around the Presolana

Campsites near the river in Lombardy

An interesting alternative for a holiday en plein air is look for campsites near the river in Lombardy. There aren’t many of them, also because many Lombard rivers are far from suitable for swimming, but something interesting, if only for the weekend, will find us. For example in Pavia there is a campsite on the Ticino, a good base for a canoe ride or for visiting the city. There is in Cremona a campsite on the Po, which can be a good base for those traveling the VenTo by bicycle. In Borno (BS) there is a campsite along the Oglio river, also in this home base interesting for those who want to ride the cycle path of the same name. On the Mincio instead the campsites are practically all on the Veneto and Veronese shores, except the Wallerklinik in Mantua where there are mainly fishermen (but you can pitch a tent and rent a boat, and the Mincio cycle path is very beautiful).

Camping in nature in Lombardy

Finally there are very few possibilities to find campsites in nature in Lombardy if not in Oltrepo Pavese, with an interesting structure in the Upper Staffora Valleya former Apennine valley between Pavia, Alessandria and Piacenza, interesting for the excursions that can be made on the paths of the ancient Via del Sale.

Photo di Ben Frieden da Pixabay

