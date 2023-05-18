Where to see Basel-Fiorentina from the Conference League today on TV: timetable and info – breaking latest news

In the second leg of the semifinal, the Italian team will try to overturn the 2-1 knockout of last May 12

Not only the Europa League, but also the Conference. In the second leg of the semifinal, at Basel, Fiorentina tried to overturn the 2-1 defeat of 12 May. Vincenzo Italiano’s team has only one goal: to win the final in Prague on 7 June, after having won that of Italian Cup against Inter (at the Olimpico in Rome on 24 May). Kick-off at 21: the match will be broadcast on Dazn, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Calcio and in streaming on Sky Go and Now TV.

Vincenzo Italiano relies on the ex on duty, Cabral, who scored in the first leg of the semi-final. A match ruined by the Viola for those two goals conceded, by Diouf in the 71st minute and by Amdouni in full stoppage time, in the 92nd minute. The striker has recovered and wants to lead Fiorentina to the final. It would be a very important result and could give continuity to the Italian success of last season, that of Roma against Feyenoord with goals from Zaniolo (May 27, 2022). Cabral scored seven goals in 12 Conference League games and already at the end of the first leg match he said he was optimistic: It’s not over. We are a great team and we can win from them. Only once this mission has been completed will Fiorentina be able to throw themselves back on the championship and above all on the Coppa Italia match against Inter. An opponent capable of reaching even the last act of the Champions League, thanks to the double success against Milan in the semifinals. From him, the Basel risks doing without Spanish defender Comas and Iberian midfielder (born in Germany), Sergio Lopez. Whoever passes will face the winner of Az-West Ham in the final: the English won 2-1 in the first leg.