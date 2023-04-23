Where to see Empoli-Inter, Milan-Lecce and Juventus-Napoli today in Serie A – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Four cup bigs on the field on Sunday in the 31st day, Monza-Fiorentina and Udinese-Cremonese are also played. Who on Dazn, Sky and where in streaming

Five races scheduled today, Sunday 23 April, for the 31st day of the championship. Spotlights on the big match in Turin between Juventus and Naples.

Empoli-Inter



Thanks to the disqualification in the semi-final of the Italian Cup against Juventus (return scheduled for Wednesday 26 April), Lukaku will still be the starter in attack in Inter’s match at the Castellani. A match that the Nerazzurri cannot fail. The mission is to change pace, later the five consecutive stops in the championship

, between the draw at Salernitana and the four accompanying defeats. It is essential for the balance to finish in the top four and the Champions League zone for Simone Inzaghi’s team is now five points away. For their part, Empoli must make up for the knockout they suffered at Cremonese on 14 April (1-0) and want to repeat their victory at the San Siro on 23 January last. At this link the direct by the Corriere della Sera

.

Monza-Fiorentina



The victory at San Siro against Inter thanks to a goal from Caldirola (1-0, 15 April) galvanized Raffaele Palladino’s Monza, who are now preparing to face Fiorentina. In attack, Dany Mota could play again as a lone striker, with Colpani and Caprari as attacking midfielders. In midfield, however, there will be no Sensi, who was injured at the Meazza. However, it won’t be easy to beat Fiorentina, who won the Conference League semi-final on Thursday 20 April. Dodo and Biraghi return in defense from the first minute with Milenkovic and Quarta, as well as Cabral up front. Uncertainty Bonaventura: if he doesn’t recover ready again Barak together with Mandragora. See also Polish media after the loss in Prague: Santos' disastrous debut and nightmare

Udinese-Cremonese



Two victories in a row, against Sampdoria (3-2, 8 April) and Empoli (1-0, 14 April), have restored enthusiasm to the Cremonese, who does not want to give up the fight for salvation; «For me it is important to play a good game, the performance. Continuity for me is this, to be constantly present with attention and determination. From those bases everything else comes out. The team seems to me to be doing well, then maybe different answers arrive on Sunday or in the last training session you are not satisfied and then you see a great match. But in general, the boys are fine,” said Davide Ballardini. Instead, Udinese after the beating suffered against Roma (3-0, 16 April), will have everyone available except Ebosse and Deulofeu. Beto expected to return in attack The Portuguese hasn’t had a full week of training, but is available again after the flu.

Milan-Lecce



Conquered the semi-final of the Champions League after 16 years, Milan now have to dive back into the championship thinking about the fight for fourth place, now three points away. There will be some turnover. Towards a round of rest Giroud. In defense Calabria is disqualified and with Tomori it could be Kalulu and not Kjaer. For its part, Lecce arrive at San Siro after the draw obtained against Sampdoria (1-1, 16 April), who ended a negative streak of six defeats in a row, but feel the breath of Verona on their necks, who beat Bologna early, and Spezia who equalized at Marassi. Only one doubt forward between Ceesay and Colombo (raised in the Rossoneri academy), with the Gambian ahead. See also Mourinho scolded the reporter: You were very aggressive on the radio and you were cowardly in front of me_Mourinho_Question_Austini

Juventus-Naples



It’s the big match of the day. On the one hand Juventus, fresh from winning the semi-final of the Europa League and third in the standings thanks to the 15 penalty points canceled for now; on the other, Napoli who want to go beyond the Champions League disappointment and elimination in the quarter-finals in the double match against Milan. Massimiliano Allegri could rely on Milik next to Vlahovic. Instead, Luciano Spalletti relies on Osimhen to set the record straight in the league and get closer to a Scudetto party that the Azzurri are deserving on the field, 33 years after the second and for now last tricolor in its history.