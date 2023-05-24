Home » Where to see Fiorentina Inter of the Italian Cup on TV – breaking latest news
Where to see Fiorentina Inter of the Italian Cup on TV

Where to see Fiorentina Inter of the Italian Cup on TV

Fiorentina and Inter on the pitch for the Italian Cup final. Where to see the match on TV

Simone Inzaghi chases the fourth trophy since at Inter and doesn’t want distractions. It is forbidden to think about the match on 10 June, far away today, in the last act of the Champions League against Manchester City. There will be between the poles Handanovichthen the starting lineup, except Mkhitaryanout due to injury. Dzeko he trained with a showy bandage on his right calf. But it seems to have been a simple precautionary measure already used on other occasions with various Inter players. The Bosnian played the entire training session and tonight he will play from the first minute alongside Lautaro Martinez, with Lukaku on the bench.

For your part, Vincent Italian relies on Cabral e Nico Gonzalez, the two players who led the viola to a European final. The Brazilian had a difficult start, but now he has taken the team on his shoulders, climbing positions and entering more and more into the mechanisms of the Italian, psychologically unlocking himself. And the new year gave Fiorentina a different player: 16 goals this season (in 45 games), seven of which in the league, another seven in the Conference plus one in the Italian Cup in the semi-final with Cremonese and one in the Conference playoff against Twente. Fiorentina clings to his goals to return to winning a trophy that has been missing since 2001, from the Italian Cup won with Roberto Mancini on the bench.

