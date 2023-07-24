Where to see Italy’s debut match at the Women’s World Cup

Loading player

The women’s national football team makes its debut today, Monday 24 July, at the World Cup against Argentina in its first match of the group stage. It will be played at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, when it will be eight in the morning in Italy.

Italy ended the last World Cup in the quarter-finals and last year’s European Championships in the group stage. It was a rather disappointing result and at these World Cups his goal is to try to return to the levels of 2019. Argentina, on the other hand, finished the last two editions of the South American Championships in third place and at the 2019 World Cup they stopped in the groups.

The other two teams in group G are Sweden and South Africa: the first is third in the world rankings and among the most competitive teams of these World Cups, the second is the African national champion. They played on Sunday and Sweden won 2-1, who are therefore currently first in the standings.

Where to see Italy-Argentina

Italy-Argentina will be broadcast exclusively by Rai on Rai 1 and in streaming on Rai Play. The connections will start at 7:30 and the live broadcast at 8.

The probable formations of Italy-Argentina

Italia (4-3-3) Giuliani; Bartoli, Linari, Salvai, Boattin; Giugliano, Cernoia, Greggi; Giacinti, Girelli, Bonansea

Argentina (4-3-3) Correia; Braun, Mayorga, Cometti, Stabile; Rodriguez, Benitez, Ippolito; Bonsecundo, Larroquette, Banini

