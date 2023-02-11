Of Salvatore Riggio

The 22nd matchday of Serie A continues with three more matches: it opens with Empoli-Spezia, then the Champions League matches with Roma, Lazio and Atalanta on the pitch

After the Milan-Turin anticipation, today Saturday 11 February there are three matches scheduled for the 22nd day.

Empoli-Spezia (3pm on Dazn)

The one at Castellani between Empoli and Spezia is a direct clash. Or at least that’s what Paolo Zanetti, coach of the hosts thinks: «Yes, it is. We have always faced these matches as fundamental, then there will be others. The advantage is that it’s not a watershed of any kind, but we approach the game thinking about the moment and without making calculations. We don’t want to put too much pressure on ourselves, but it’s a challenge with ourselves. We come from two well-played games but in which we let something down. We would like to put something more, since we are not used to living in these levels of the ranking. I expect to always return to the field with humility and the desire to bring home the result at all costs». So, instead, Luca Gotti: «I’m much better, it was particularly difficult to follow the match against Napoli at home because in addition to feeling bad while your team is playing, there were problems on the internet and websites on Sunday. So despite the many emergency devices, I couldn’t see her well. You’re already sick, then you can’t see the game well … ».

Lecce-Rome (6pm on Dazn)

After three weeks spent in the infirmary and gym together with the club’s athletic trainers and physiotherapists, for a few days Pellegrini has started training as a group again. And this is good news for José Mourinho. The pain from the blow suffered to the thigh during the Coppa Italia match won against Genoa on 12 January has finally vanished. So Pellegrini is ready to take the team back by the hand and help them gain qualification for the Champions League. For his part, Lecce wants to give continuity to the 2-0 victory over Cremonese on 4 February: «I have a couple of doubts, I’ll evaluate. Roma can also score us goals in the underpass. Let’s think about our performance: we play against a team that has absolute values, race and quality. But that’s the beauty of these matches: we want to do well. We need a perfect race and that’s not necessarily enough. Our head is important», the reflection of Marco Baroni. See also Nobel Prize in Economics 2022 to the Americans Bernanke, Diamond and Dybvig - Foreign

Lazio-Atalanta (8:45pm on Dazn, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K and streaming on Sky Go and Now)

Lazio doesn’t want to give up the Champions League race. On this subject Maurizio Sarri does not change his mind: «The goals must be credible. Credible goals are one thing, dreams are another. The team is hungry and hungry. If we don’t always manage to demonstrate it, it’s because we have some limits. What race do I expect? A tough game. The team is aware of the moment and of the importance of the match». Instead, Atalanta counts the absentees. The Goddess lost Pasalic a few days ago due to an ankle sprain. A heavy defection to add to those already announced of the disqualified Maehle e Muriel sent off on Saturday 4 February against Sassuolo. Palomino e Zappacosta, both recovering from a muscle injury to the hamstrings remedied respectively on January 22nd against Juventus and on January 15th against Salernitana, have been training partially since Tuesday February 7th but have not yet done a complete session. Meanwhile, Gian Piero Gasperini celebrates 250 appearances in Serie A with Atalanta.