Where to see Medvedev-Rune on TV at the ATP in Rome – breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

The final of the Internazionali d’Italia will begin at 16: the match will also be broadcast in the clear

The curtain falls on the Internationals of Italy. The final at the Foro Italico will be between Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune. They will take to the field at 4 pm today 21 May: the match will also be broadcast unencrypted by Italia Uno. It can also be seen on Sky Sport Uno and Sky Sport Tennis and in streaming on Sky Go, Now, Tennis TV, Sport Mediaset, Mediaset Infinity.

The Dane defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud in the semifinal, a sort of Scandinavian derby, after two hours and 43 minutes of play: 6-7, 6-4, 6-3. I had nothing to lose in the second set so I told myself to play freely and enjoy it as I thought it would be my last set here. I told myself to play aggressive and have fun and I did and that was the key to turning the match around. amazing to have beaten opponents like Djokovic e Ruud, I’m playing a big tournament. I managed to improve in the second half of the match and from then on I played really well, I’m happy, said Rune.

Challenger Medvedev, who beat the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 5 in the world, in the second semifinal, interrupted twice due to rain, with a score of 7-5, 7-5. The Russian at the first Masters 1000 final on clay in his career. The coup de grace, for Tsitsipas, arrived in the eleventh game with a smash that pinched the tape and then allowed the Russian to pass it with the forehand. Medvedev then served for the match, closing at the first opportunity, celebrating with a ballet and bringing home a match so strange in its development that, for a moment, he made us forget the existing rivalry between the two.