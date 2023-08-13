There are still a few left ships of the First World War.

One is moored at Alexandra Dock, in the suggestive Titanic Quarter of Belfast: la HMS Carolinethe last surviving warship from the 1916 Battle of Jutland, one of the most significant naval battles in history.

Where to see one of the last ships of the First World War

The ship, transformed into an interactive museum in 2016, it has recently reopened to visitors after being closed for three years. During the closure period, all the artefacts displayed on the ship had to be dismantled for storage and have now been re-displayed alongside new objects from the archives, like the bell at the christening ceremony.

HMS Caroline immersive museum ship

The tour route on HMS Caroline offers a unique opportunity to experience first-hand what life was like aboard a warship 100 years ago.

In fact, visitors have the opportunity to admire the beautifully restored lodgings, the signaling school, the engine room, the infirmary and the kitchen. The screens interactiveThey also offer the opportunity to learn how to crack codes, launch torpedoes and take virtual control of the ship.

Where is HMS Caroline

HMS Caroline is moored near the museo Titanic Belfast, which tells the story of the famous ocean liner, from construction to sinking. Titanic Belfast also recently reopened after a major refurbishment, with four new exhibition areas, an unprecedented series of important and very rare objects and finds, as well as a new highlight of the exhibition itinerary: a fabulous illuminated scale model of the RMS Titanic, suspended from the ceiling.

Maritime mile: open-air museum that tells the story of Belfast

Titanic Belfast and HMS Caroline are part of Belfast’s important maritime heritage, which is celebrated along the city’s Maritime Mile.

Through the huge ones dry docks, where many ships were built during Belfast’s shipbuilding heyday, and passing by the Titanic’s tender, the SS Nomadic, the Maritime Mile is packed with historic attractions to explore. Also very beautiful different installations positioned in different strategic points of the visit processincluding the innovative SoundYard, which reproduces the characteristic sounds of the shipyards of the past.

The path ends with the Great Light, one of the largest optical lighthouses of its kind ever built. It is about 130 years old, weighs 10 tons and is 7 meters tall. The Great Light once served two lighthouses and shines with one of the most intense rays in the world.

