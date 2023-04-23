where to see Pogacar against Evenepoel on TV – breaking latest news

Of Marco Bonarrigo

the day of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest and hardest monument in the world. Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel will fight for the final victory

Is there a possible third wheel? Is there anyone with courage enough and legs good enough to prevent it Liège-Bastogne-Liège of today (109th edition, the oldest and toughest monument race in the world) is transformed into a two-way challenge Tadej Pogacar and Remco Evenepoel with the other 173 starters acting as supporting actors, as happens from February to today? Tadej will arrive at the starting line fresh from twelve victories in a row (including Flanders, Amstel and Freccia Vallone), Remco from a long retreat at high altitude: both (in 2021 and 2022) have already dominated the race but the head-to-head in Wallonia between the two young phenomena is an unprecedented one that drives the fans crazy.



Sar Pogacar contro Evenepoel Alternative names circulate (Skjelmose, Benoot, Lutsenko, Pidcock, Powless above all) able to take advantage of one of their missteps, rarely in the past for a great classic had it been framed as a boxing match where only two enter the ring. The risks are there and for both. Evenepoel could pay for the month’s absence from racing (isolated himself on the top of Teide, in the Canary Islands, to prepare for the Giro d’Italia)Pogacar the tiredness of two months of competitions in which he won everything and by detachment. However, the now pathological psychological subjection towards the couple could harm the others. The Slovenian takes his responsibilities (An encore would be a historic feat, I know I can do it and that in order not to have problems against Remco I have to reach the finish line alone), the Belgian doesn’t hold back: Tadej is the favourite, but I’m really well and the rainbow jersey gives me tremendous strength. If we get to the sprint, I think I have a few more cards than him. See also Now Juve runs for cover Allegri prefers Milik to Depay

Liège-Bastogne-Liège, where to watch the race on TV Do not consider, perhaps, that two years ago Poga coldd Alaphilippe and Valverde, two curs in the sprint. Should he win, the Slovenian would be the first in history to make a match with Flanders, Amstel and Freccia. Evenepoel also has the responsibility of resolving the disastrous start to the season of the (ex?) Flemish battleship Deceuninck, crushed by the Uae Emirates and Jumbo.

To decide the challenge (Eurosport ore 12, Rai2 15.40) it will be the 258 kilometers and 11 ctes of a route in which the formidable trio of climbs Redoute, Roche-aux-Faucons and cte des Forges stand out where the group always crumbles until one of the two phenomena (or both) decides to drive her crazy before the final 30 kilometres. There are also fourteen Italians in the race with Giulio Ciccone, also projected on the Giro, who cultivates top 10 ambitions. I have good sensations – explains the Abruzzese – and I want to be the protagonist. Attention will be needed, I think the attack can start very far from the finish line. The last blue to win the test was Danilo Di Luca in 2007.