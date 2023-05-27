Where to see Roland Garros matches live on TV and in streaming





Roland Garros 2023 is underway. Here is all the information on where to watch the matches of the second Grand Slam tournament of the season on TV, PC, tablet and smartphone in streaming

From the first exchanges on Sunday 28 May to the finals on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June, Warner Bros. Discovery broadcasts Roland Garros live every day from 11:00 with cartel matches on Eurosport 1, Italian matches on Eurosport 2 and the full live coverage of the tournament on discovery+ so you don’t miss a single exchange from the red fields of the Bois de Boulogne.

What promises to be one of the hardest-fought Roland Garros of the century due to the grand retirement of 14-times champion Rafael Nadal will be a chance for Novak Djokovic to become the first tennis player in history to win 23 Grand Slam titles or for Carlos Alcaraz to consecrate himself as new number 1 in the world with a first Parisian triumph.

In the women’s field, however, the two-time Roland-Garros champion and current WTA number 1 Iga Swiatek will defend the title from the desires of (so far) female tennis players of the year: the winner of Rome Elena Rybakina and the Australian Open Aryna Sabalenka.

From Sunday 28 May Eurosport will broadcast its 35th consecutive Roland Garros across Europe (excluding France): coverage which this year includes 273 hours of live coverage on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 as well as an unlimited digital offer on discovery+ and the Eurosport App with every match of the tournament available live streaming and on demand.

With 16 broadcast feeds plus two press conference feeds and two green screen interview feeds from local Eurosport studios across Europe, Roland Garros will be a major Warner Bros Discovery event which is broadcasting the Qualifiers live in Italy on discovery+ and will be LIVE on the Main Draw draw on Thursday 25th May.

A large team of former tennis champions will analyze Roland Garros exclusively on Warner Bros. Discovery channels and platforms and for the duration of the tournament: former top ten players Barbara Schett and Tim Henman hosted by Eurosport’s Cube studio with interviews in augmented reality with the protagonists of the tournament and connections with Chris Evert winner of 7 Roland Garros, Mats Wilander (3) and John McEnroe. The correspondents in Paris will instead be the two-time finalist Alex Corretja in the company of Laura Robson and Alizé Lim.

Roberta Vinci will be the Italian face of Eurosport with the historic team of commentators (led by Jacopo Lo Monaco and Federico Ferrero) and will be the protagonist with Lo Monaco, Simone Eterno and Fabio Colangelo of Tennis 360: the analysis of the tournament, every day at the end of the programme, on the Eurosport Italia website, which will also provide its users with match highlights in 3 minutes and in 8 minutes for Eurosport App subscribers.

A new eight-episode series, Tales of Paris, will be conducted by Alizé Lim and Laura Robson to discover Parisian culture and the timeless charm of a uniquely elegant city. In addition, Casper Ruud will offer his exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Bois de Boulogne in Ruud Talk, available on the Eurosport website alongside Legends’ Voices first-person accounts: testimonials from Roland Garros champions including Chris Evert, Mats Wilander and Justine Henin.