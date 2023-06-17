where to see the challenge of Ufc-breaking latest news

Of Salvatore Riggio

Marvin Vettori ready to challenge Jared Cannonier, the man who comes from Alaska and who was suspended from the army

Marvin Vettori returns to fight, after the victory obtained against Roman Dolidze last March. The Mezzocorona fighter in Las Vegas, tonight between Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 June (Dazn), challenge Jared Cannonier, the man who in 2009 lived in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city. He was a mechanic for the Federal Aviation Administration, working at an airport after being suspended from the Army for testing positive for cannabis. In a cold area of ​​the world like Alaska, food served to protect oneself from the cold and so Cannonier came to weigh up to 130 kilos. A mammoth man with a lot of will to fight. He trained hard between one shift and another at the airport, then the providential meeting with an agent and his entry into the world of the UFC, of ​​mixed arts.

For Cannonier, the debut in Las Vegas was a real nightmare: defeated by Shawn Jordan in the first round, after less than three minutes on the octagon. Then the return and the victory against the French Cyril Asker. He goes down to the light heavyweight and moves on to the middleweight. A little less than a year ago, the chance for the title against Israel Adesanya arrived: defeat by unanimous decision, after five rounds of battle. He is now fourth in the middleweight rankings and faces the our Vettori, The Italian Dream, which is third in the division. See also Milan breaks through the "Maradona" and flies alone in the lead, Giroud sinks Napoli

The victory against Dolidze served him a lot. In September 2022 he had lost against Robert Whittaker in Paris. To get up he trained in Thailand, Van Damme style, and on the snow of Nevada like Rocky Balboa. He regained confidence with his qualities and last March, in London, he took the stage again. He tamed Dolidze with those kicks that he didn’t use before. And he took his way back. Now the obstacle is called Cannonier, the man who comes from cold Alaska.