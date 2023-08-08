where to see the match on TV between Monza and Milan – breaking latest news

by the Sports Editor

Teams on the field at 21 to remember the historic president Silvio Berlusconi, who died on 12 June. First outing for partner Marta Fascina. Sold out and charity

Monza and Milan will challenge each other tonight for an important friendly which counts as a pre-season test, ten days before the start of the season, but also the first trophy dedicated to the president of both Silvio Berlusconi, who died on 12 June: Berlusconi, after having brought the Rossoneri to the top of Europe and the world, in recent years he has conquered Serie A with Monza.

The precedents dedicated to his father Luigi

In 1991 it was Berlusconi himself who instituted the trophy, dedicated to his father Luigi, who died two years earlier, also with the aim of organizing an important televised match during football’s long summer break. And the fans had responded enthusiastically both on TV and in the stadium: in 1997 he brought nearly 77,000 paying fans to San Siro and over two billion in proceeds.

Monza-Milan, Berlusconi trophy: when to play

Tonight (9 pm, Canale 5, and streaming on Mediaset Infinity) the U-Power stadium in Monza, there are only two weeks left before the start of the championship, but it is announced that it is sold out. In the audience there will also be Marta Fascina, Berlusconi’s last companionin its first official release after mourning.

Jerseys to charity for the flood in Emilia Romagna

Monza and Milan will wear kits decorated with a special patch, which will be auctioned on the matchwornshirt.com website right from the start of the match. The proceeds will be donated to the Milan Foundation, which will allocate it to an emergency project in Emilia Romagna for the restoration of a training pitch and a playing field of AC Solarolo, which has about 100 members including 80 boys from the youth sector.

Historical anecdotes

Paolo Maldini will not be in the stands as manager, fired by the current owners in June: as a player, in the first edition (won 2-1 by Juve), it was he who scored and was then sent off following an elbow to the damage of Casiraghi, forced to marry the next day with a black eye: A champion does not behave like this, the reproach of his president. In 1995, the San Siro fans still remember the painful last lap of the pitch by a thirty-year-old Van Basten, who surrendered to pain after two years of ordeal and four operations on his ankle: jeans, a pink shirt and a reindeer jacket despite the torrid heat, look unusual that however he failed to elicit a smile from the crying fans.

Galliani: We could only remember Silvio like this

Today, both in Monza and in Milan, the two companies remember the deceased patron. Adriano Galliani, who was his historic right-hand man, commented yesterday: Silvio Berlusconi is the history of Milan and Monza and the conception of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy is its natural consequence, we could only celebrate and remember our beloved president in this way. The CEO of the red and white recalls the former prime minister’s passion for football and the ambition that led him to make two winning teams in their own way. On the opposite side, the current n. 1 rossonero, Paolo Scaroni, reiterates: The Silvio Berlusconi Trophy is the right tribute to Silvio who has always loved the Rossoneri colors, building with his passion and determination the myth of a legendary club for world football.

Pre-season test

Then there is obviously the match on the pitch, an important test for the two teams towards the start of the championship. For Milan, just under two weeks from the kick-off of the championship, the opportunity to sum up a particular summer, which began with the farewells of Maldini, Massara and Tonali, and continued with a revolution which, at the moment, has brought eight new players to Milanello. That they will have the opportunity to be seen. Pioli will almost certainly line up Chukwueze and Okafor. The coach explains: This week we have organized four friendlies because we need playing time and for everyone to play, because in two weeks we will be in the league. We face a team that has always played football well, so it will be a good test. On the opposite front Raffaele Palladino adds: to feel the great lack of the president and hopes: We hope to play a good match, we will do everything to pay homage to him in the best possible way.

