Fiorentina and Sivasspor will meet each other in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the Conference League. Kick-off at the Franchi, 21.00

Not only there’Europa League. Today, Thursday 9 March, the Conference. On the field only Fiorentina

(the Lazio anticipated on Tuesday and lost 2-1 against Az Alkmaar), who face the Turks of Sivasspor. On the field at 21, the match will be broadcast by Tv8, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Football, Dazn e — in streaming — su Sky Go e Now Tv. The Viola beat Milan 2-1 on Saturday 4 March and are full of enthusiasm for these round of 16: I don’t think there is anyone from Fiorentina who thinks we are favourites. They won their group, already a great credit. We had to overcome another very difficult shift. They have some experience and then Turkish football is becoming an important reality. It reaffirmed Vincenzo Italian.

Fiorentina-Sivasspor of Conference, the words of Italian

Vincenzo Italiano then continued in his reflections regarding the match: If we play well as in the last few games, we can try to get an advantage in view of the return. It takes the utmost humility and the utmost attention. Difficulties can come at any momentsaid Vincenzo Italiano. Who then spoke of the success against Milan: The championship is a different story than what a double European confrontation can be. We are in a positive moment that is giving us self-esteem. I hope this trust and this desire that we are putting in place will give us a further push. I see many kids growing up and playing more relaxed and calm, she concluded.

The other conference games

These are the other scheduled races visible on Dazn and Sky. 18.45: Anderlecht-Villarreal; Sheriff-Nice; Aek Larnaca v West Ham.

9pm: Gent-Istanbul Basaksehir; Basel-Slovan Bratislava; Lech Poznan-Djurgarden. Salvatore Riggio