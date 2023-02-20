The 23rd day of Serie A ends with the postponement between Juric’s team and Ballardini’s. Here is the timetable and where to see it on TV and streaming

The 23rd day of Serie A ends with Monday Night. Today, Monday 20 February, we play Turin-Cremonese: kick-off at 20.45, the match will be broadcast by Dazn, Sky Sport, Sky Sport Calcio and streaming on Sky Go and Now Tv. Ivan Juric’s grenades are ninth at 30 points, but in full swing for a place in the Conference League. Turin comes from the defeat suffered at the San Siro against Milan on Friday 10 February (1-0). A misstep that came after the victories against Fiorentina and Udinese, interspersed with the 2-2 draw in Empoli. For its part, Cremonese are at the bottom of the standings and are still looking for their first success in the league (while in the Coppa Italia they will play the semi-final after eliminating Napoli and Roma respectively at the Maradona and Olimpico).

«For me, Cremonese has performed more and less well in recent weeks, when we have done them less well we also had the further difficulty of close games, we weren’t so “full” to play good games. The situation is clear, we mustn’t make fun of anyone, but we must always do our best. You need to play great games to deserve something more,” said Davide Ballardini. And again, the Cremonese coach: «We have clear answers, we see the team growing and doing better physically, then once you see the boys recovering and training continuously you have good sensations. You see a team that fills up more and more and gives good answers in training ». See also Tour: O'Sullivan hits 5 with a 10-9 lore, and Jin's left hand advances to the semi-finals – yqqlm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

