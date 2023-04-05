Home Sports Where to sleep in a huge wine barrel in Portugal
Where to sleep in a huge wine barrel in Portugal

by admin
Where to sleep in a huge wine barrel in Portugal

What an idea: if you go on holiday along the Douro River, in Portugal, you can sleep in a huge wine barrel. More precisely in the Quinta da Pacheca vineyard, where the owners have launched a new option for spending the night: you stay in a gigantic wine barrel, complete with private bathroom, comfortable beds and air conditioning.

Where to sleep in wine barrels in Portugal

Together with Vincentian Route, in Lisbon (we talk about it Who) the Douro is one of the most beautiful things in Portugal. There is the river with its valley and the vineyards where the grapes are grown to make port wine, and there is the magnificent and romantic city of Porto (see the dives from the bridge over the river below). It is a picturesque and authentic area, where to wander, even by bike, on the rolling hills and go for wine tasting and gastronomy.

The Quinta da Pacheca estate is located in the area of ​​Peso da Régua, the main city of the wine region. There are vines and olive trees that date back to the 16th century and a beautiful manor house. And in the midst of the greenery of the vineyards, the 270 square meter barrels have been positioned to accommodate tourists looking for a unique experience.

The wine barrel rooms have a private terrace to sit among the century-old vines. Inside of, each barrel room is equipped with a luxurious double bed, a walk-in shower, a skylight (for stargazing), Wi-Fi and air conditioning. The cost of the double room is 255 euros.

