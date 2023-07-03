Home » Where to Watch Honduras vs. Haiti LIVE for Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: TV Channels and Streaming
Sports

Where to Watch Honduras vs. Haiti LIVE for Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: TV Channels and Streaming

by admin
Where to Watch Honduras vs. Haiti LIVE for Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: TV Channels and Streaming

Title: Honduras to Face Haiti in Crucial Gold Cup Match

The highly anticipated match between Honduras and Haiti in the Concacaf Gold Cup is set to take place on Sunday, July 2 at 8:00 p.m. local time. The match, scheduled as part of Group B’s third round, will be held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Both teams enter the game with contrasting results in the tournament so far. Honduras kicked off their campaign with an impressive 4-0 victory over Mexico, but suffered a setback when defender Luis Vega got injured during their clash against Qatar. Meanwhile, under the guidance of Spanish coach Gabriel Calderón, the Haitian team managed a 2-1 victory over Qatar and aims to secure another win to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

Even a draw against Honduras could be enough for Haiti to advance to the next stage, given their impressive performance in the CONCACAF Nations League B. The team displayed fast-paced football, remaining unbeaten with five wins and a draw in their group.

For fans looking to catch the action, the match will be broadcasted on various TV channels and streaming platforms. In Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, ESPN Norte and Star+ will cover the game. In Haiti, ESPNPlay Caribbean and ESPN Caribbean will provide the live broadcast. Mexican fans can tune in to ViX, while viewers in the United States can watch on Foxsports.com, the FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, and ViX+.

The match will kick off at different times depending on the location. In Colombia and Mexico, the game will start at 8:00 p.m., while the United States (Pacific) viewers can watch at 6:00 p.m. Other countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay will have the match commence at 10:00 p.m.

See also  Draghi towards resignation: what happens now. Two ways to Mattarella - Politics

The probable lineups for both teams have been announced, with Honduras expected to field players like Edrick Menjivar, Joseph Rosales, and Solani Solano, among others, under the guidance of coach Diego Vazquez. Meanwhile, Haiti will rely on Alexandre Pierre, Fabrice Picault, and Duckens Nazon, led by coach Gabriel Calderón Pellegrino.

Honduras has faced recent challenges, including a 4-1 defeat against Canada in the Nations League, while Haiti’s last matches included an impressive 6-0 victory against Guyana in the Nations League B.

The stage is set for an intense showdown between Honduras and Haiti as both teams aim to secure their place in the knockout stages of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Football fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this clash, which promises to be an exciting encounter.

VIDEO: [Include link to the video of the Honduran team’s arrival in Charlotte]

You may also like

Knog Scout: total safety for your bicycle

Chinese women’s volleyball team secures spot in finals...

Nails on the road on the second stage

The hour of the children of art, Timothy...

F1, Austrian GP: Verstappen unchallengeable, a record five....

Analysis of Elfsborg vs Hammarby: Examining the Strengths...

Frustration, anguish and finally euphoria. France got a...

Max Verstappen won the Formula 1 Austrian Grand...

Climate protest at Diamond League meeting in Stockholm

The best diets to lose weight and stay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy