Where to watch Manchester City for free

Pep Guardiola’s team managed to extract a tie from the Santiago Bernabéu

The meringues are obliged to win in Manchester to advance to the grand final

Manchester City y Real Madrid They are ready to play the second leg of the qualifying round for semifinals from Champions League to be held at the Etihad Stadium.

In this sense, the citizens managed to extract a draw from their visit to Madrid (1-1), so having the home advantage at the end of the key increases their chances of reaching the last step before the championship. In addition, it should be noted that, to reach the semifinals, they were forced to beat Bayern (4-1) in quarterfinals y al Leipzig (8-1) in eighths.

For its part, the group led by Charles Ancelotti They will come into play after having lost the advantage at the Santiago Bernabéu, so they are forced to win away to reach the grand final. On the other hand, we highlight that they managed to access this instance after beating the Chelsea (4-0) in quarterfinals y al Liverpool (6-2) in the round of 16.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS CITY – MADRID

tonight so much Guardiola and Ancelotti will have to think about the formula to reach the grand final in Istanbul. For now, he will go through lining up his best players.

Manchester City

At Goodison Park against Everton (0-3), Guardiola chose to rest some of his key players, such as De Bruyne or Grealish. Others, like Rodrigo, Gündogan or Haaland were starters, protagonists, and substituted in the final stretch of the clash.

Possible alignment: Ederson; Walker, Reuben Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodriguez, Gündogan; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish and Erling Haaland.

Real Madrid

The only unknown for Ancelotti will be the presence -or not- of Militao, especially due to his recent performance and the good understanding of the Rüdiger-Alaba duo.

Possible alignment: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE MATCH ON TV

The match between Manchester City y Real Madrid from return of the semifinals of the Champions League this will take place Wednesday May 17 at 9:00 p.m.and it can be seen in Spain through Movistar Champions League y Movistar+ under subscription, so the game can not be seen for free.