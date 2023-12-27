Home » Where to watch Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna on TV and streaming
Sports

Where to watch Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna on TV and streaming

The classic, the Italian derby, THE match: Olimpia Milano against Virtus Bologna, the two greats of our basketball will compete on Sunday 10 December at 5.30pm IN SIMULCAST NOVE AND DMAX for a new chapter of this endless challenge.

BASKET ZONE will be on the sidelines to analyze all the topics of the 11th day of the LBA championship with Giulia Cicchinè and Andrea Meneghin from 4.45pm on DMAX towards the match at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago. With highlights, analysis, rankings and Mario Castelli’s exclusive interview with the great former Olimpia player, Virtus coach Luca Banchi.

The 11th day of LBA 2023/2024 also presents on Eurosport 1 the evening preview of Saturday 9 December Bertram Derthona Tortona-Estra Pistoia, at 8.30pm with commentary by Michele Pedrotti and Chicca Macchi, and Germani Brescia-Banco di Sardegna Sassari on Sunday 10 December at 4.30pm on Eurosport 2 with commentary by Davide Fumagalli and Hugo Sconochini.

