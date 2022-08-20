ROMA

Whether it is the pool, the synchro or the dives, there is only one fil rouge of these European swimming championships and it is Italy at the command of the medal table. Putting aside the competitions in the pool, the last metals to be awarded remain and yesterday another three podiums arrived in the two finals available. First the Bertocchi-Pellacani couple takes home the silver in the 3-meter synchro, then Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci in the 1-meter springboard win silver and bronze, for a total of 8 total podiums in diving with 2 golds, 2 silvers and 4 bronzes.

A booty embellished by the comeback of Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani from seventh to second place after having completely missed the second dive of the series. The blue, however, do not give up and cling to the 7 points behind the Ukrainians (third). With a double and a half forward with a pike twist they go back to fourth place, while with the triple and a half forward they overtake them and fly second. And there are some regrets for the two Italians. The goal, now, is clearly Paris 2024, but the first hope in the meantime is that of “arriving more prepared and allied to the next appointment”.

Beyond expectations went Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci in the one-meter springboard with the silver-bronze brace thanks to the scores of 396.25 and 386.20. Two medals that anticipate the debut at the European Championships of diving from great heights with several Italians involved. From Andrea Barnaba to Alessandro De Rose in the masculine to Elisa Cosetti and Veronica Papa in the feminine. Discipline that, together with the open water, will accompany the Europeans towards closure.

And just the bottom swimming after the first postponement on Tuesday, today saw another one arrive. He suspended all tests in Ostia tomorrow due to the bad weather that is hitting the Lazio coast with wind and rain. A calendar forced to be compressed in the last two days of the European Championships with the 5 km, both men and women, and the 25 km in the afternoon scheduled for Saturday morning. Sunday, on the other hand, ends with the 10 km, but it was the 6 relay race where Italy could aim for gold. The declared goal of Paltrinieri also vanishes, since from the beginning of the European championship he aimed to make one more medal than at the World Cup in Budapest where he had won 4. The blue captain dreamed of en plein (5 podiums in as many finals), an objective not more accessible with the cancellation of the relay. –