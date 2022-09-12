Original title: China‘s men’s volleyball world ranking continues to decline, whether it can play in the Paris Olympic qualifiers is to be determined

On September 11, with the update of the men’s volleyball world rankings by the FIVB, the Chinese men’s volleyball team, which was ranked 25th in Belgium, fell to 26th. The Chinese men’s volleyball team, which had previously won the right to compete in the Paris Olympic Qualification Tournament, has been suspended again.

According to the qualifications for the 2024 Paris Olympics indoor volleyball event announced by the International Olympic Committee, in addition to the host France, the top 24 teams in the world will play in the Paris Olympic qualifying tournament.

The current world ranking of the Chinese men’s volleyball team

When the Chinese men’s volleyball team ended the men’s volleyball world championships, the Chinese team beat Belgium, ranking 25th in the world, just over the line to qualify for the Paris Olympics. However, as the Belgian men’s volleyball team made up for the 2.05 points obtained in the 3-0 victory over the Faroe Islands in the European Championship qualifying match on August 21, the points reached 153 points and rose to 21st place.

Belgium topped several teams in the rankings, messing up the world rankings. At present, Qatar ranks 25th with 152 points, replacing the Chinese men’s volleyball team as the team that won the qualification for the Paris Olympics.

In this way, whether the Chinese team, currently ranked 26th, can play in the qualifying rounds has become to be determined. Unless the top-ranked Russian men’s volleyball team is determined to continue to be suspended, or other high-ranked teams announce their withdrawal, China can make up for the right to participate in the Olympic qualifying competition.

For the Chinese men's volleyball team, it is not easy to become the highest-ranked team in Asia among the teams that have not been awarded the right to participate if they cannot get tickets through the Paris Olympic qualifying round. At present, the Chinese team ranks fourth in Asia, behind Japan, Iran and Qatar. The Chinese men's volleyball team only qualified for the Olympic Games in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Next, the Chinese men's volleyball team needs to correct its position and send more players to play in overseas leagues. In the 2023 season, the Chinese men's volleyball team still needs to perform well in the World Men's Volleyball League, improve the world ranking, and strive to qualify for the Olympic Games.

