Original title: Zhang Changning will definitely be able to return to the Chinese women’s volleyball team depends on whether she is willing to do so

Zhang Changning must look back on the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and it depends on whether she is willing or not. Mainly because.

First of all, the coach of the Chinese women’s volleyball team is Cai Bin. Zhang Changning and Cai Bin have cooperated since 2015. The 7-year mentoring relationship is not broken. In the 7 years, Cai Bin and Zhang Changning have won a total of The next National Games champion and the women’s volleyball league champion have brought the Jiangsu women’s volleyball team to a very high dimension. Therefore, from a personal point of view, Cai Bin likes Zhang Changning’s return very much. If Zhang Changning wants to return, he can’t ask for it.

Secondly, most of the main players of the Chinese women’s volleyball team are from the Jiangsu women’s volleyball team. Gong Xiangyu is the coordinator, Diao Linyu is the second passer, and Ni Feifan is the freedom. Therefore, from the perspective of teammates, Gong Xiangyu, Diao Linyu, and Ni Feifan all like Senior Sister Zhang. Chang Ning can return, because their cooperation with Li Yingying is so-so, but when Zhang Changning comes back, they can play happily.

Once again, fans like Zhang Changning’s return, especially for Jiangsu fans, Zhang Changning is already a kind of spiritual feeling. From 2015 to 2021, when Zhang Changning played in Jiangsu women’s volleyball team, Jiangsu fans have not seen the baby for a year, I miss the baby very much. I think that the die-hard fans of Jiangsu would be there every Jiangsu women’s volleyball game, cheering on Zhang Changning, beating gongs and drums. For Jiangsu fans, Zhang Changning is the Messi in Barcelona and their spiritual pillar.

Finally, advertisers and sponsors hope that Zhang Changning can return to the game, because they know that if they leave the game and leave the championship, Zhang Changning’s popularity will be exhausted sooner or later, just like Hui Ruoqi who retired 5 years ago, at that time Hui Ruoqi is the top performer of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, and her popularity even surpasses that of Zhu Ting. When she is playing, one advertisement follows another, even if she retires, the variety show will come uninvited, but 6 years have passed, and Hui Ruoqi has become a celebrity. Yesterday was a yellow flower, and now Zhang Changning is just like Hui Ruoqi back then. If the popularity she had accumulated before was exhausted, her business gains would also be getting less and less. But whether or not he can come back to play volleyball is still up to Zhang Changning alone. After all, volleyball is not the whole of life.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: