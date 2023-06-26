Which is better watermelon or melon?

Melon or watermelon? Apart from individual taste preferences, it’s the classic question that comes up every summer, when these two champions of the warm season reappear on our tables together with strawberries, cherries, peaches and all the other summer fruit.

Low-calorie, refreshing and fresh, watermelon (or watermelon) and melon they are very rich in water, mineral salts and vitaminstherefore suitable for when it’s very hot and even more in the daily diet of those who practice sports, even in the open air: a slice after returning from a jog or as a pre-meal during a bike ride, or a tupperware with some fruit salad put in your backpack on a hike, they’re perfect for rehydrate, quench thirst and appease the feeling of hunger.

But what are the differences between melon and watermelon?

The watermelon, or watermelon as it is called in the northern regions, is considered a vegetable in cultivation and a fruit in consumption.

The characteristics of the watermelon

it is made up of 95% water it is practically fat-free it contains very few calories (approximately 15 per 100 g of fruit) it contains few sugars (less than 4 g per 100 g of fruit) it is rich in water: 600 g contain about half litre, from which the diuretic and purifying properties contains good quantities of vitamins C and A and potassium is rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that counteracts the effect of free radicals which cause cellular aging contains good doses of mineral salts such as potassium , sodium, calcium and phosphorus, which counteract the sense of exhaustion typical of the hottest days, it is also rich in beta-carotene, which protects the skin from the sun.

Even the melon is a vegetable in cultivation and a fruit in consumption.

The characteristics of the melon

contains the highest percentage of mineral salts and potassium compared to any other fruit, therefore it is perfect for rehydrating and counteracting the sense of fatigue of summer days provides about 30 Kcal per 100 g of fruit contains vitamins A and C (about 60 mg per 200 g of fruit) contains iron is rich in lycopene, an antioxidant that counteracts the effect of free radicals which cause cellular aging contains beta-carotene, which stimulates the production of melanin, an excellent protector of the skin is rich in calcium and iron

In the end, is melon or watermelon better?

There is no real winner, because as always the best strategy is balance: alternating watermelon and watermelon in the daily diet, right now that they are fresh and at the best of all their nutritional properties, is the best way to obtain all benefits. With some caveats:

the seeds of both have a slight laxative effect: it would always be better not to ingest them and not to let children ingest them as they are rich in fiber and liquids, eaten between meals they help counteract hunger, give a sense of satiety and regulate blood sugar on the contrary, the the habit of eating them at the end of a meal makes digestion heavier: by depositing other ingested food on top of the bolus, they can cause swelling and lengthen digestion times.

