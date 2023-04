Coumba Sow is a regular on the national team. Nonetheless, she returned home from France in her prime, to join Servette FC in the modest Women’s Super League. What drives the Zurich native?

Testing with the Swiss national team against China on Thursday in Lucerne: Coumba Sow, new to Servette. Denis Balibouse / Reuters

Coumba Sow’s mother was a social worker, as was her aunt and sister. At some point, Sow, 28, will follow the same career path and start her studies in four or five years, even if that means studying four more years, even though she already has a bachelor’s degree in business in the USA.