White Sox acquire right-hander Chris Flexen for one year

The White Sox Sign Chris Flexen to One-Year Contract

CHICAGO — The White Sox announced on Tuesday that they have signed right-hander Chris Flexen to a one-year contract. The deal is worth $1.75 million and includes up to $1 million in performance bonuses, a source told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Flexen, 29, had a subpar season in 2023, posting a 6.86 ERA in 29 games (16 starts) with the Mariners and Rockies. He finished the season with 74 strikeouts, 38 walks and 133 hits allowed in 102.1 innings.

However, in 2021, after spending the previous season pitching for Doosan in the KBO, Flexen had a strong showing, posting a 14-6 record with a 3.61 ERA in 31 starts for the Mariners. In 2022, he went 8-9 with a 3.73 ERA in 33 games (22 starts) for Seattle, including the only two saves of his career.

The addition of Flexen leaves the White Sox with a potential starting lineup of Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Touki Toussaint, Michael Soroka, Erick Fedde, Flexen, and Jared Shuster. The final four pitchers were acquired by general manager Chris Getz via offseason trades (Soroka, Shuster) and free agent deals (Fedde, Flexen).

Young pitchers like Nick Nastrini, Jake Eder, and Cristian Mena will also figure into the White Sox rotation equation for 2024. Cease, who has two years of contractual control left, remains one of the team’s top trade targets.

