Home » White Sox, Fedde reach two-year deal (source)
Sports

White Sox, Fedde reach two-year deal (source)

by admin
White Sox, Fedde reach two-year deal (source)

The Chicago White Sox are making moves to strengthen their starting pitching, with the addition of Erick Fedde to their lineup. Fedde has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the team, pending a physical examination. The 30-year-old right-hander had a stunning 2023 season with the NC Dinos in the South Korean League, posting a 2.00 ERA with 209 strikeouts in 180.1 innings. This performance earned him the KBO Most Valuable Player award. Fedde’s success in the KBO comes after six seasons with the Nationals, where he struggled with a 5.41 ERA. The addition of Fedde, along with players like Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, and Michael Soroka, is a step in the right direction for the White Sox as they aim to bolster their pitching rotation.

See also  Marcus Semien's Two Home Runs Propel Texas Rangers to Victory Over Oakland Athletics

You may also like

Celta Vigo sacks Rafael Benitez

Cross-country skiing in Drammen – Svahn makes up...

Ricardo Gareca | Fans of the Chilean team...

Earthquake at Lazio: Maurizio Sarri has resigned. Three...

Women’s DFB Cup: semi-final FC Bayern against Frankfurt...

Fire brigade saves Gilbert Bodart (ex-Standard) after suicide...

Ragusa beats Acireale and remains in the lead...

Paris Olympic Skateboarding Points Competition ends with many...

Bielefeld: Boxer shot dead on the street –...

Juanfer Quintero exploded against an Argentine journalist; he...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy