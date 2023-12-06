White Sox, Fedde reach two-year deal (source)

The Chicago White Sox are making moves to strengthen their starting pitching, with the addition of Erick Fedde to their lineup. Fedde has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the team, pending a physical examination. The 30-year-old right-hander had a stunning 2023 season with the NC Dinos in the South Korean League, posting a 2.00 ERA with 209 strikeouts in 180.1 innings. This performance earned him the KBO Most Valuable Player award. Fedde’s success in the KBO comes after six seasons with the Nationals, where he struggled with a 5.41 ERA. The addition of Fedde, along with players like Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, and Michael Soroka, is a step in the right direction for the White Sox as they aim to bolster their pitching rotation.

