Rome, July 21, 2022 – The Draghicide, because at the end of what it is, has three authors, Giuseppe Conte, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi, who, with varying degrees of responsibility, contributed to determining the end of the government of national unity led from the former number one of the ECB. And if we found ourselves in an international political thriller, even if we are not conspiracy theorists and conspirators, we would still have to admit that the three have “objectively” a common reference, Vladimir Putin, and positions that are partly comparable on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, starting with the no. to arms to Zelensky, who in recent months has mainly united the head of the League and the grillino leader. In reality, however, foreign policy is only one of the terrains that have seen especially Salvini and Conte, on the one hand, and Draghi, on the other. The former people’s lawyer experienced SuperMario’s arrival at Palazzo Chigi as an usurpation: and, on the other hand, he never made any secret of his ‘antipathy’ towards his successor. So much so that the guerrilla of the 5 Stars started immediately on the many open fronts, which are the ones that ended up in the letter of the 9 points last week: from the minimum wage to the super bonus to the citizenship income. Conte and those closest to him have always been convinced, moreover, that Draghi played a not secondary role in supporting the internal counterpower of Luigi Di Maio’s Movement, until the split a few weeks ago, more or less openly considered a maneuver to neutralize the former prime minister. To say of the never subsided anger of Conte towards Draghi suffice it to consider that not even the appeals and underground pressures, in the name of the large field, of the leaders of the Pd have had effects, because the man from Volturara Appula would back off in the last two days: so much so that he didn’t stop even when Lega …