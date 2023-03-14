The week has begun Ski World Cup Finals, scheduled from 13 to 19 March in the town of Soldeu (Andorra). Many verdicts already written as the confirmation of ours Sofia Goggia come Queen of Descentwith the victory of the third consecutive specialty cup, the fourth overall.

The appointment that will officially close the season promises entertainment and the media attention is very high, even if not above all on those channels that have now become essential for the success of these events: the social networks.

In fact, the union between the world of skiing and the influencer marketing sector has been consolidated for some time now, with more and more collaborations between the so-called “ski influencers” and brands, aware of the great potential for engagement with specific target audiences.

According to what emerges from a research based on the data of FLU PLUSan integrated suite of influencer marketing, and conducted on athletes in our country, the main audience is made up of 70% of men between 25 and 34 years of age.

The analysis, which takes the Instagram channel into consideration, thus returns the ranking of “TOP 10 Italian ski influencers” per engagement rate:

Laura Pirovano (@lollipirovano) 19,30%, Alex Vinatzer (@alexvntzr) 13,01% Robert Melesi (@robertamelesi) 11,56% Sofia Goggia (@iamsofiagoggia) 11,48% Elena Curtoni (@elenacurtoni) 6,87% Martha Bassino (@martabassino) 6,70% Francesca Marsaglia (@francesca_marsaglia) 6,66% Federico Brignone (@federicabrignone) 6,38% Dominik Paris (@dominikparis) 5,18% Christof Innerhofer (@innerhoferchristof) 2,66%

It is interesting to discover the result of the eternal Goggia-Brignone challenge on a stage such as the social one, where it is the athlete from Bergamo who excels, after only a few weeks ago she snatched from her colleague-rival even the scepter of the most successful Italian skier ever in World Cup.

In absolute first position, however, we find the young woman Laura Pirovanorising star of our skiing, in front of Alex Vinatzerleader for the men’s team, which also sees the presence in the top ten of Dominik Paris e Christof Innerhofer.

Goggia (the best in terms of followers with a fan-base of almost 500,000 on Instagram) and the “pink avalanche”, on the other hand, conquer 7 of the first 8 positions in the rankings, also confirming on social networks a magical moment for our female skiing .