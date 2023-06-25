Who are the stars of the Bad Homburg Open?

Honors: Iga Swiatek, number one in the world rankings Image: picture alliance / ZUMAPRESS.com

This week, the tennis players will be serving at the WTA tournament in the Kurpark in Bad Homburg. We profile five women who will determine what happens – on and off the pitch.

The third edition features many familiar faces. And one or two new ones. The FAZ presents five players to watch out for:

Iga Swiatek: The attraction

The world number one Iga Swiatek in the Bad Homburg Kurpark is not only a sporting attraction, but also quite an exception. Because the Pole, who won the French Open for the third time almost two weeks ago, doesn’t really have it that way with lawn tennis.

The 22-year-old has only played in the main draw of a grass tournament six times, three of them at Wimbledon. Her match record is quite poor for the outstanding tennis player of the past 15 months: nine wins versus six losses.

