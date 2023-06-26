Home » Who controls national coach Hansi Flick?
Sports

Who controls national coach Hansi Flick?

by admin
Who controls national coach Hansi Flick?

“Everything looks different in September,” says national coach Hansi Flick. Image: dpa

Trust is good, criticism would be better: But the DFB man who could and should do it will not do it. Anyone who hires Rudi Völler wants a loyal and jovial partner from the national coach.

Now the U-21 juniors are also infected by the national team bacillus: Poor conversion of chances and inconsistent behavior in the decisive duels, both offensively and defensively. After the 2-1 draw against the Czech Republic, the U21s need a little football miracle against England to survive the preliminary round of the European Championship. Instead of the hoped-for diversionary maneuver from the weaknesses of the senior team, the juniors confirmed how bad the current state of the DFB elite is.

A botched European Junior Championship doesn’t really shake German football fans, but there is something frightening and disturbing about the fact that almost a year before the European Championship at home, the team of national coach Hansi Flick is moving at a consistently weak level. In any case, there is no sign of anticipation of the EM on the doorstep.

See also  Ronaldo sets international world record – sport.ORF.at

You may also like

Equity in Cricket report: ‘Absolutely horrific’ stories show...

Tedesco shocked: After Tedesco-Zoff – Belgium wins without...

Memphis, a triennial offering by Jasikevicius?

Out in Bad Homburg ten years after the...

a precise low shot with his right foot...

Pro-League: Hockey Men win again against New Zealand

NASA turns astronauts’ sweat and urine into drinking...

Analysis: Germany’s national team and Hansi Flick after...

Tamberi attacks the Federation: “I wasn’t invited to...

Olympia Basket Comiso is still betting on Pace,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy