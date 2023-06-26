Who controls national coach Hansi Flick?

“Everything looks different in September,” says national coach Hansi Flick. Image: dpa

Trust is good, criticism would be better: But the DFB man who could and should do it will not do it. Anyone who hires Rudi Völler wants a loyal and jovial partner from the national coach.

Now the U-21 juniors are also infected by the national team bacillus: Poor conversion of chances and inconsistent behavior in the decisive duels, both offensively and defensively. After the 2-1 draw against the Czech Republic, the U21s need a little football miracle against England to survive the preliminary round of the European Championship. Instead of the hoped-for diversionary maneuver from the weaknesses of the senior team, the juniors confirmed how bad the current state of the DFB elite is.

A botched European Junior Championship doesn’t really shake German football fans, but there is something frightening and disturbing about the fact that almost a year before the European Championship at home, the team of national coach Hansi Flick is moving at a consistently weak level. In any case, there is no sign of anticipation of the EM on the doorstep.

