who from the XV de la Rose or the Pumas will finish third in the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match for 3rd place – or “small final” – of this World Cup, between Argentina and England. Defeated at the semi-final stage, both teams want to end their competition on a good note.
What is it about ? Of the small finale, therefore, but also of a revenge. England, finalists of the 2019 World Cup, beat Argentina in the group stage a month and a half ago. Eliminated in the first round in 2019, the Pumas dream of 3rd place, already acquired in 2007 in France.
Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).
At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.
On which channel ? TF1.
Qui live ? The Austerlitz kop will be hosted by pillars Clément Martel and Denis Ménétrier. From the stadium, Blessed Valentin Moinard and Jérôme Porier will provide us with some details from the field before concocting “special” articles for you.
The composition of the teams:
Mallia – Boffelli, Cinti, De La Fuente, M. Carreras – (or) S. Carreras, (m) Cubelli – Kremer, Isa, Gonzalez – Rubiolo, Petti – Gomez Kodela, Montoya (capt.), Gallo
Substitutes: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni
Coach: Michael Cheika
Smith – Steward, Marchant, Tuilagi, Arundell – (o) Farrell (cap.), (m) Youngs – Underhill, Earl, Curry – Chessum, Itoje – Stuart, Dan, Genge
Substitutes: Taukei’aho, Williams, Newell, Retallick, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown
Coach: Steve Borthwick
Who referees? Australia’s Nic Berry.
