Home » who from the XV de la Rose or the Pumas will finish third in the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
Sports

who from the XV de la Rose or the Pumas will finish third in the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

by admin
who from the XV de la Rose or the Pumas will finish third in the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the match for 3rd place – or “small final” – of this World Cup, between Argentina and England. Defeated at the semi-final stage, both teams want to end their competition on a good note.

What is it about ? Of the small finale, therefore, but also of a revenge. England, finalists of the 2019 World Cup, beat Argentina in the group stage a month and a half ago. Eliminated in the first round in 2019, the Pumas dream of 3rd place, already acquired in 2007 in France.

Or ? At the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis).

At what time ? The match kicks off at 9 p.m.

On which channel ? TF1.

Qui live ? The Austerlitz kop will be hosted by pillars Clément Martel and Denis Ménétrier. From the stadium, Blessed Valentin Moinard and Jérôme Porier will provide us with some details from the field before concocting “special” articles for you.

The composition of the teams:

Mallia – Boffelli, Cinti, De La Fuente, M. Carreras – (or) S. Carreras, (m) Cubelli – Kremer, Isa, Gonzalez – Rubiolo, Petti – Gomez Kodela, Montoya (capt.), Gallo

Substitutes: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Alemanno, Bruni, Bazan Velez, Sanchez, Moroni

Coach: Michael Cheika

Smith – Steward, Marchant, Tuilagi, Arundell – (o) Farrell (cap.), (m) Youngs – Underhill, Earl, Curry – Chessum, Itoje – Stuart, Dan, Genge

Substitutes: Taukei’aho, Williams, Newell, Retallick, Papali’i, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown

Coach: Steve Borthwick

Who referees? Australia’s Nic Berry.

What we won’t talk about? Sushi which, according to this survey, is changing category and moving into high-end dishes.

See also  Lungavilla flies with Pellegrini and Concolino

To read in the meantime:

England and Argentina meet to “emerge with their heads held high” from the Rugby World Cup

Close to creating a surprise, England emerges from the semi-finals with honors

Without forcing, New Zealand sweeps away Argentina and offers itself the fifth final in its history

During the 2027 edition, for the first time, 24 teams will compete

The revenge of the Southern Hemisphere… and England

The Springboks put an end to the Blues’ Rugby World Cup dream

Facing the XV of France, tactically and athletically superior South Africans

How the building patiently constructed by Fabien Galthié ended up cracking

These words that only exist in Ovalie

What do the referee’s gestures mean?

The unofficial guide

Ask for the program… The next live sports broadcasts from “World

You may also like

Xavi’s Optimism Grows as Players Return, Including Pedri,...

Tyson Fury v Francis Ngannou: Briton prods ex-UFC...

Shiffrin won the press prize for the best...

The Success of the New Time Clock Rules:...

Philadelphia 76ers, no transfer request from Embiid

Breaking World Records and Winning Gold Medals: The...

Football: Neuer returns to the Bayern goal

Colombian Weightlifter Overcomes Setback to Secure Gold at...

Mou, the King of Cups tries to win...

Chinese Women’s Football Team Faces Defeat Against North...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy