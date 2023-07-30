Who has the right to use the armrest between two seats on an airplane?

Anyone who has flown at least once in their life knows the situation well, which happens above all when traveling alongside strangers: whoever has the right to rest your elbow on the armrest between two seats? An important problem, especially in an era in which we have seen the reduction in seat sizes to sit on airplanes, and even the armrests are smaller than in the past.

It must be said right away that there is no clear division. The armrest is part of the seat, but technically it’s part of both seats. At this point it is obvious to say that both passengers they can use the armrest.

At the same time, if one of you likes to have your elbows far back, there’s still plenty of room for the other passenger to use.

Priority to those seated in the middle

Be careful, because now things are getting complicated, or very simple depending on your point of view. When there are three or more seats in a row, let the people in the middle have a first chance to use those armrests. They don’t have a window to lean against and they don’t have a corridor.

It is a fact of courtesyif you have an aisle or window seat, give the armrest to the person who sits next to you.

What if I’m in the middle and they won’t leave my armrest?



It is always good to deal with the problem with kindness. It’s possible that the other person just didn’t think about it. Let’s try a sentence like “Do you mind if I put my elbow in the back and we share space?“.

E’ no need to start arguing, we would only make things worse. And if they really are going badly, let’s try to talk to the crew. They will certainly help us to resolve the situation.

By the way, do you know why the cabin crew walked around touching the overhead bins? We discovered that in every plane there is a secret handrail… In any case, kindness on board is always appreciated by everyone: let us never forget that.

