For over twenty years friends, two careers that took off in parallel, holidays together, games in burraco. Francesco also cut his hair in his salons

If today Ilary Blasi published just a couple of stories while she was eating fettuccine with her grandmother, Alessia Solidani, her hairdresser and historical friend, brought up by Francesco Totti in the interview with Corriere della Sera, showed herself on Instagram smiling and serene at the rides with her husband Ettore Pinaroli, entrepreneur, and children. Those who know both well say that, in common, Ilary and Alessia, who have known each other for over 20 years, have just that: the ability to always smile and let things slip on them.

According to some even too easily, as if certain situations did not concern them personally.

TWENTY YEARS TOGETHER — On the other hand, they grew up together and there are many points in common. They met when both were starting out: Ilary was 19, Alessia 7 more and was taking her first steps as a hairdresser in her salon on Portuense. Since then they have never left each other: one has always followed the other. Ilary’s career took off, Alessia Solidani’s also: she opened her chain in Rome, “Solidani Salon” which includes shops in all areas of the city, from Eur to Monteverde to Prati, Talenti and Parioli. There was also one in the center, but it was short-lived. The prices aren’t exactly popular, but it’s a company with dozens of employees, all very good and on time. In the various salons Alessia does not meet daily, she turns and moves, when she is not in Milan working with Ilary herself or with Barbara D’Urso. See also Tortolì, Paola Piras wakes up from a coma and asks about her son - breaking latest news

VIP CUSTOMERS — On the other hand, many well-known personalities can be encountered between a wash and a color: the actresses Michela Quattrociocche, Sabrina Ferilli and Laura Chiatti, the journalist Giorgia Rossi, Michelle Hunziker, who only had her hair cut by her to have a asymmetrical bob very copied, and many others. Francesco himself, for years, went to have his hair cut and his relations were very cordial: holidays together in London, in Monte Carlo and on a boat, birthday parties, games at burraco. A sort of extended family that, in recent months, has crumbled when Totti began to think that Alessia was an intermediary between his wife and an alleged new flirt, as he himself told Corriere della Sera today. This is why it seems incredible that a little over a year ago, under a photo of Francesco and Ilary dated August 15, 2021, Alessia Solidani commented: “What puppies”. The crisis was already underway, but no one knew it. Perhaps, however, she did.

