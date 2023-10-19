Home » Who is blocking Hašek? he doesn’t understand Vízek. He expected a change in the national team
Sports

by admin

There is no silence around the national team in football circles. Advancement to the EURO to Germany is close, the FAČR executive committee confirmed Jaroslav Šilhavý on the bench of the national team on Tuesday. However, due to the poor performance of the team, the casting of the closely watched position is still alive. “The most important thing is that the team will probably advance. But it’s sad that they won’t give the experienced coach Ivan Hašek a chance. I just wonder where the hatred comes from, that they are blocking his way to the gym,” protests international Ladislav Vízek.

