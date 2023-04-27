Who is Chiara Capitta, daughter of Lorella Cuccarini, and what she said about her sexuality – breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

Chiara Capitta, 23, captain of Roma women’s football, replied to her followers on Instagram: “I can love a man or a woman without distinction, I don’t love labels”

“I could fall in love with a man, as with a woman.” The words, on social media, are from Chiara Capitta, a beautiful 23-year-old girl with long red hair, free and sincere like many of her peers from generation Z. It is a reply offered bluntly to her followers on Instagram, which makes the around the web in no time.

Essentially for two reasons: she is the captain of Roma women’s football (an amateur club in the capital), and she is also one of the four children of Lorella Cuccarini – the showgirl and television presenter, in the 1980s the “most loved by Italians”, as per the famous commercials for kitchens — and her husband Silvio Testi Capitta.

Chiara kicks clichés and prejudices by responding in a disenchanted way to her 31,600 followers who, curious about the footballer’s sexual orientation, asked: “Have you ever felt feelings for a person of your own sex?” And again: «Are you straight?». “Have you ever gone out with a girl?” The central defender of the Giallorossi examines the questions and replies to all: «I’ve never loved labels. A person interests me as they are, regardless of gender. Generally speaking, I could fall in love with a boy as well as a girl.”

There are those who have read in the statements of Chiara, who is also a social media manager and content creator, a veiled coming out. You founded the marketing agency Meros Agency and it is you who takes care of the profiles of the famous Lorella. She had told it in an episode of Verissimo: «I've been helping my mom with social media management for a year now and I have to say I'm having so much fun. Every time it's an excuse to get a little crazy and sing in the car at the top of my lungs». Conscious of the power and effectiveness of social media, did Chiara therefore intend to send a precise message, specifying her point of view on love without gender? On gender issues, Lorella Cuccarini, in the past, had taken positions capable of creating a lively debate and raise some controversy. "Never been a feminist and always been against women's quotas – she declared -. Women must earn credibility on the field. We have to accept that men and women are different, yet complementary. If there are more men at the top it is because they are more predisposed».

Not only. On several occasions you have discussed gay issues, leaning in favor of civil unions but not on surrogate children. On certain topics, she had clashed with the other great soubrette of the eighties, Heather Parisi, who had accused her of being homophobic. Lorella Cuccarini, after criticisms and accusations also received from the influencer Tommaso Zorzi inside the house of Big Brother Vip, had pointed out: «I’m not always aligned with the “politically correct”. If you ask me for an opinion on adoptions or surrogate womb practice, I can ask myself questions and not be in favour. This is not and will never be a statement against the LGBT community and the rights of the people who belong to it. If I had a gay son, I would love him as deeply as any other son,” she concluded.