Twenty-four seconds to keep dreaming. Dame Sarr grows up, and she doesn’t know where she can go. Her strength is that she doesn’t think about it. Height, Barcelona, ​​the NBA? Dame smiles and shoots, often from three. Dame smiles and goes to school in the afternoon, because she has to train in the morning. Dame smiles and listens and learns and absorbs. You have conquered that Satanic Saras Jasikevicius, a man who doesn’t even give gifts to his own wife.