Who is Daniele Scardina, the boxer nicknamed "King Toretto"

Who is Daniele Scardina, the boxer nicknamed "King Toretto"

(LaPresse) Daniele Scardina, from Buccinasco, in the Milanese hinterland, known as the «King Toretto» is one of the best Italian boxers. In 2019 he won the international super middleweight title of the International Boxing Federation. He leapt to the honors of gossip for his relationship with Diletta Leotta. The two were together from 2016 to 2019. he He also went on tv. In 2020 he participated in «Dancing with the Stars» with the ballerina Anastasija Kuz’mina.

Tuesday 28 February he underwent emergency head surgery after he gets sick during a workout. The 31-year-old was rushed to hospital
February 28, 2023 – Updated February 28, 2023 , 10:36 pm

