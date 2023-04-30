Who is Ding Liren, the first Chinese chess world champion – breaking latest news

Of Simon Goliath

At 30, Ding Liren became the first Chinese chess player to become world champion. His passions also include literature and … Juventus

He dedicated the triumph to his grandparents and mother. Then, as she sat down for the press conference, she surprised everyone: The first thing I want to do is go to Turin to see Juve. The Bianconeri have fans all over the world. Among these there is also Ding Liren, the first Chinese to win the World Chess Championship. He did it at just 30, beating the Russian in Astana Ian Nepomniachtchi after finding himself chasing for three weeks of the tournament: This match reflects the depth of my soul – he explained – I started playing when I was 4 and for 26 I analyzed my ability. I changed the way I train, sometimes I thought I was addicted to this discipline. Without it, I was not happy. He pocketed just over a million euros, even though until two years ago Ding still lived with his parents and the money was deposited in their bank account: But that’s how it works in China – he explained – you go live alone after you get married or fiancé. I mean, I should start by finding a girlfriend….

China, from contempt to a passion for chess Yep, the women. It was they who gave birth to chess in China, a country which, following Mao’s great cultural revolution, had learned to despise it. It was the decadent West that played it, it was said. Today China is world champion in both men’s and women’s and much, if not all, owes it to women, to players like Hou Yifan, Tan Zhongyi and Ju Wenjun, who have dominated the scene in the last decade, paving the way for boys as well. Ding, grandmaster since 2009, grew up in the coastal city of Wenzhou, a sort of Mecca for the discipline. There in 1995 a famous match was staged between Xie Jun , the first Chinese world champion , and Viktor Korchnoi, a well-known Soviet chess player, and after the match, Wenzhou was awarded the title of chess city. Ding grows up in this context and at the age of 4 he joins a club where he is trained by the well-known Chen Lixing. See also Bilardo at 91 'sends Varzi on the run: Voghe surrenders

Failure to duel with Magnus Carlsen From August 2017 to November 2018 he never lost: 100 games without a knockout, one of the longest unbeaten streaks in chess history. Although he promised well from a young age, it took him a while to convince himself of the goodness of the road taken, so much so that he enrolled at Peking University. Study law: I do not regret – to say later – but if I could go backI would throw myself into Chinese literature. my hobby, i read for fun and to relax. Yet at first I was better at math. Known for his steady nerves and calmness at the table, he didn’t have to face the reigning world champion, Magnus Carlsen. The Norwegian, considered the strongest ever, had announced that he didn’t want to defend his title: I’ve already beaten everyone in this world, now find me someone who comes from another planet or don’t bother me with your little tournament, he explained, only to come back and lose after 53 games undefeated against Hans Niemann, a Californian not even twenty years old.

A duel with a thousand controversies, with Magnus Carlsen imitating Mourinho: I don’t talk, because if I do, I could get in big trouble, the dig at the opponent, accused of having a computer suggest his moves through the impulses produced by a device hidden in his shoes. In short, nothing to do with Ding Liren’s historic victory: The success of the soul.