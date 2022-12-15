Home Sports Who is Endrick, from Palmeiras to Real Madrid like Vinicius and Rodrygo
Sports

Who is Endrick, from Palmeiras to Real Madrid like Vinicius and Rodrygo

by admin
Who is Endrick, from Palmeiras to Real Madrid like Vinicius and Rodrygo

A champion of the latest generation, on the web he was born in football and made himself known. And now the leap between the greats with the same parable as Vinicius and Rodrygo…

Florentino Perez repeats himself. After Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr., bought still minors to burn the competition, the president of Real Madrid replicates the strategy with the new baby prodigy of Brazilian football, namely Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, aka Endrick. The announcement of the agreement reached with Palmeiras does not go into detail, limiting itself to setting the boy’s arrival in Spain for the summer of 2024, i.e. once Endrick turns 18.

See also  Alzheimer's without cure. The latest tests failed and the research was slow but the hunt continues

You may also like

Cabrini writes to Vialli: “My friend, don’t give...

Messi or Maradona? The decision will be made...

Maldini: “We are Milan, let’s not be satisfied...

Short Course World Championship Zhang Yufei 50 Butterfly...

Italy, Mancini’s call-ups for the Azzurri internships in...

Udinese | The Nerazzurri always like Beto: possible...

World Cup, in Doha on Sunday Argentina-France for...

Serie C, rejected the reform project

Club World Cup, Imoco Volley Conegliano is in...

Food and wine tourism, a driving force for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy