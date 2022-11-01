He plays in midfield, he is already in orbit for the first team, they have armored him at the contract level: history, growth and prospects of Kylian’s 2006-class brother. Which pays homage to him on several occasions …
At PSG there is not only Kylian. By now, the emir’s club also enjoys the other Mbappé, Ethan, 15 years old and already in the first team. At least for training. A promotion, the one decided on Sunday by Christophe Galtier, partly out of logic and partly out of necessity. Because the other Mbappé deserved a place at the Center Ooredoo, after a week as a protagonist in the youth Champions League, with the Parisian U19, where he is making room, without too much pressure.
