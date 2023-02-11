Home Sports Who is Frederic Lundqvist, boyfriend of Chiara Francini: ex footballer, Swedish – breaking latest news
Sports

Who is Frederic Lundqvist, boyfriend of Chiara Francini: ex footballer, Swedish – breaking latest news

by admin
Who is Frederic Lundqvist, boyfriend of Chiara Francini: ex footballer, Swedish – breaking latest news
Of Sports editorial team

Former footballer, defender of the Swedish national team, Frederic Tommy Lundqvist today owner of a security agency that also works with the Stockholm government: they have been together for 17 years

A monologue on missed motherhood. Clear Francini, a 43-year-old Tuscan actress, thrilled the spectators in the final phase of the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023. The actress of Hen party e you As long as it ends wellbut also of the irreverent Drag Race on Discovery+, he wanted to talk about his personal story: the children did not arrive despite a more than stable union.

In fact, Francini has been romantically linked to the former Swedish footballer for almost 18 years Frederic Tommy Lundqvist, 46 Anni. Central defender, star of Sundsvall — and he also played with Lira, Lulea and for a season with Norwegian side Viking — also boasts 5 appearances for the national team between 2003 and 2005even if only in friendly matches.

In 2006 he retired from playing football to open un safety services company, AB Basic&Safetypartner of the Swedish Navy and the Agency governmental of Swedish Transport.

The couple split up between Lulea, in Sweden, and Tuscany. Before the Festival the weekly Chi surprised them arm in arm around Rome: an ironic man, but also silent, very attentive, sarcastic, very reserved, the presenter and actress recently explained in an interview with Vanity Fair: Everyday he loves me giving me the chance to flourish. Every day I feel like a princess. That perhaps the reason why the wedding has not yet arrived: We have lived together for 16 years, but the wedding is a day in which we feel like a princess… For me, I feel like a princess every day, she reiterates.

See also  Virtus Bologna in the quarterfinals of Eurocup, eliminated Venice. Reggio ko - Sport - Basketball

February 11, 2023 (change February 11, 2023 | 12:03)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Milan, Theo “against” Calabria: ironic photo in the...

NBA, physical problems for Gary Payton II: he...

Zaccheroni still hospitalized in intensive care after a...

Super Bowl LVII: Mark Ingram sits down with...

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 500th goal with his...

The Mavericks, without Doncic, drag the Kings

The Argentina team will carry out a training...

Canada women’s team to go on strike over...

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo stars as Milwaukee Bucks beat...

Payton does not pass the medical examinations, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy