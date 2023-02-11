Of Sports editorial team

Former footballer, defender of the Swedish national team, Frederic Tommy Lundqvist today owner of a security agency that also works with the Stockholm government: they have been together for 17 years

A monologue on missed motherhood. Clear Francini, a 43-year-old Tuscan actress, thrilled the spectators in the final phase of the fourth evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023. The actress of Hen party e you As long as it ends wellbut also of the irreverent Drag Race on Discovery+, he wanted to talk about his personal story: the children did not arrive despite a more than stable union.

In fact, Francini has been romantically linked to the former Swedish footballer for almost 18 years Frederic Tommy Lundqvist, 46 Anni. Central defender, star of Sundsvall — and he also played with Lira, Lulea and for a season with Norwegian side Viking — also boasts 5 appearances for the national team between 2003 and 2005even if only in friendly matches.

In 2006 he retired from playing football to open un safety services company, AB Basic&Safetypartner of the Swedish Navy and the Agency governmental of Swedish Transport.

The couple split up between Lulea, in Sweden, and Tuscany. Before the Festival the weekly Chi surprised them arm in arm around Rome: an ironic man, but also silent, very attentive, sarcastic, very reserved, the presenter and actress recently explained in an interview with Vanity Fair: Everyday he loves me giving me the chance to flourish. Every day I feel like a princess. That perhaps the reason why the wedding has not yet arrived: We have lived together for 16 years, but the wedding is a day in which we feel like a princess… For me, I feel like a princess every day, she reiterates.